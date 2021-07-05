Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RATIONAL_AG Vastu Tips: Grains for daily use should be stored in west angle of a kitchen

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the storage of grains and positioning of dining room in a hotel. Food items have short shelf-life which is why they should be stored properly. Grains for daily use should be stored in a storage room, where the grains and other food items can be kept safely. If you want to make room for storing grains, it is important for you to know the best angle according to Vastu Shastra.

If you want to make a place for storing grains in the kitchen itself, then the west angle is best for this. Keeping things in this angle keeps everything organized and there is never a shortage of anything in your storehouse. If there is any item that you have to keep for a very long time, then it is good to choose the right angle for it.

Apart from this, if you want to make a separate storage room from the kitchen, then the south-west, south or west direction should be chosen for this. Meanwhile, choosing the west direction for the dining hall is a better option.