Vastu Tips: Get your taps fixed as any leakage can become cause of poverty

In Vastu Shastra today, from Acharya Indu Prakash, know about the Vastu defect of a dripping tap. According to Vastu, if a tap drips in any part of the house, it is not considered good. The leaking tap of the house is an indicator of wastefulness.

Especially if the kitchen tap of the house is dripping then it is even worse. Because fire resides in the kitchen and where fire and water are together, troubles start. Due to this, a member of the household can become ill, loss in business or money can be lost in any breakdown.

Also, due to the extravagant flow of water, the fault of Varun Dev is also found and the effect of negative energy increases in the house. Therefore, to avoid such problems, get the leaking tap in the house fixed as soon as possible. By adopting these Vastu tips, you will fix the Vastu defects of your house.