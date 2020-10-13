Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SMARTEASYDECOR Vastu Tips: Get this color painted in the home temple to get peace while worshiping

According to Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash has shared about the construction of the temple at home. Today, he throws light on the color of the walls of the temple. Acharya Indu Prakash reveals that the room of the temple should be constructed in the northeast or east direction. The door should also be in this direction and there should be some kind of light entering the room at all times.

Apart from this, if you talk about the construction of the roof of the temple, then a pyramid or dome shape is considered the best. Doing puja and worshiping under this kind of roof brings peace to the mind and happiness remains on the face. On the other hand, if you talk about colors, light colors should be used in the temple room such as white, sky, light yellow or light pink, while the use of black in the temple is prohibited.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage