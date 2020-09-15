Image Source : TWITTER/@TIPSCLEAR Vastu Tips for Study Room: Know the best direction to increase concentration of children

Acharya Indu Prakash shares that according to Vastu Shastra, it is necessary to have a bookcase in the study room. He also tells that the direction in which the child dits and study also matters a lot and affects the concentration power of the children.

According to vastu shastra, to keep the bookcase, the west direction should be chosen in the study room. If there is not much space in the west direction, then you can place it near the wall from west to south. In addition, while studying, the child's face should be towards the east.

If there is no arrangement in the east direction, then you can also study by facing towards the northeast direction. This makes things easy for the child to understand.

