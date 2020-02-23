Image Source : PIXABY Vastu Tips for home: Keeping tulsi plant ensures financial stability

s, Tulsi is considered the most sacred plant. In fact it is known to be the only thing used in worship, which, once used, can be washed and reused in Puja, as tulsi is regarded self –purifying. All offering is considered incomplete without the inclusion of the tulsi leaf-hence, we use it in worship.Tulsi also symbolizes Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Shri Vishnu. Women worship the tulsi plant for a happy married life.The tulsi leaf has great medicinal value and is used to cure various ailment, including the common cold. We should offer water to the tulsi everyday and do either one or four parikrama of the plant. This removes the evil effects of the sins.

The Tulsi plant has been described in the scriptures as the form of Lakshmi, that is, where Tulsi is there, Lakshmi ji is coming. It is a wonderful medicinal plant. Planting Tulsi in the house destroys negative energy and increases positive energy. Tulsi plant is a good solution to prevent catastrophe as well as to destroy diseases. Also it is auspicious for the financial condition of the family. Being a basil plant at home brings peace and happiness to the mind.