Vastu Tips for home: Here's when you shouldn't water tulsi plant

Tulsi or holy Basil is a sacred plant according to Hindu belief. One will find Tulsi in almost every Indian household. Also called Tulasi, people regard it as an earthly manifestation of the goddess Tulsi who was a great worshipper of the Lord Vishnu. Tulsi is also considered a wonder plant as it has various medicinal properties attached to it.

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about some important things related to the holy tulsi plant. Since ancient times, the tradition of planting Tulsi plant in the house and offering water daily in it is going on. But there are also some special days when water should not be offered to Tulsi. We will tell you about which day you should not offer water to Tulsi.

Every Sunday, during Ekadashi and lunar eclipse, water should not be offered to Tulsi. Also, in these days and after hiding the sun, basil leaves should not be broken. Doing so brings blame. Also, the person who pours raw milk in the basil plant on Thursday and burns a lamp of ghee in the evening every day except Sunday, always lives in his house. Also, dry basil plant should never be kept in the house. It is considered inauspicious. Such a plant should be shed in a well or a sacred place and not.