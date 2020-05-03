Image Source : PIXABAY Vastu tips for home: Constructing toilet in the east direction attracts negative energy

In Vastu Shastra today, let’s talk about the direction of the toilet in the house. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you what impact does it make when the toilets are constructed in a particular direction in the house Let’s begin with the East direction. The construction of toilets in the east can disturb your life. Troubles may get clouded over you. Your elder child's growth may be hindered. He may face many dilemmas. Also, there may be trouble in your feet. Your path to progress may be blocked. A static situation can occur in life and as the stagnant water rot, so can you feel is happening with your life. If for some reason there is a toilet in the east direction of your house, then using bamboo in the roof of the toilet can be of great help to reduce the ill effects.

As per Vastu Shastra tips, the direction which is considered the most moral one for toilets is none other than the South one. But if you are planning to attach your washroom to any other room of your house then, the angle near the west or north direction should be considered.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage