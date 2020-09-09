Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TOHFAKABOOLKARO Vastu Tips: Exchanging gifts is considered auspicious. Here's why

In Vastu Shastra today, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about giving a gift to someone or getting a gift from someone. Be it a child's birthday, someone's anniversary or someone's promotion in a job, people organize small and big parties at home or outside on every occasion. It is natural that those whom you invite or the guests who come to your house, they bring some gifts and when you go to others' houses or parties, you also take along gifts for them.

In such a situation, Acharya Indu Prakash shares what kind of gifts are the best to give. According to vastu shastra, it is considered very auspicious to get an idol made of clay or something else as a gift or to gift it to someone. Due to this, the stuck money gradually starts coming back and the income increases.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage