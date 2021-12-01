Wednesday, December 01, 2021
     
Vastu Tips: Do not keep Tulsi plant in this direction

According to Vastu Shastra, the North, North-East or East direction should be chosen for the Tulsi plant in the house. Know in which direction not to put it.

December 01, 2021
Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the direction of Tulsi plant. According to Vastu Shastra, North, North-East or East direction should be chosen for the Tulsi plant in the house.

 

According to Vastu, planting a Tulsi plant in these directions creates positive energy in the house. Apart from this, you can also plant a Tulsi plant in the north-east direction, but keep in mind that Tulsi plant should not be planted in the south direction of the house. Otherwise, instead of benefiting you, it may also harm you.

 

