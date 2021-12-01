Vastu Tips: Do not keep Tulsi plant in this direction

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LIFEINPINKOVERALLS Vastu Tips: Do not plant Tulsi plant in this direction

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the direction of Tulsi plant. According to Vastu Shastra, North, North-East or East direction should be chosen for the Tulsi plant in the house.

According to Vastu, planting a Tulsi plant in these directions creates positive energy in the house. Apart from this, you can also plant a Tulsi plant in the north-east direction, but keep in mind that Tulsi plant should not be planted in the south direction of the house. Otherwise, instead of benefiting you, it may also harm you.