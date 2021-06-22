Vastu Tips: Do not get white colour painted in south-east direction, business might suffer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MEROLIM Vastu Tips: Do not get white colour painted in south-east direction, there will be big problem in business

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash whether white color can be used in the south-east direction. If yes, why can it be done and if not, why can't it? White color is related to metal and the natural color of south-east direction is green, wood element.

If a saw made of metal cuts wood, then white color is very dangerous for the elements in the south-east direction, so getting white or silver or gray color in the south-east direction can cause danger to the life. The eldest daughter may be anaemic.

There may be some trouble in the planet owner and development may stop completely. There will be frequent bottlenecks in business.