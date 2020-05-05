Image Source : INSTA/DIMENSI_ON Vastu tips: Construction of toilet in the south direction should be avoided, here's why

Vastu compliant bathroom is essential in keeping energy levels in balance. Often people focus on vastu for bedrooms and kitchen but ignore the bathrooms. Since bathroom is one place with a strong influence of water energies, it is imperative to know the ideal direction for constructing a toilet as per Vastu Shastra guidelines resulting in beneficial results for all members of the family.

In Vastu Shastra yesterday, Acharya Indu Prakash had talked about constructing the toilet in the south-east direction and today he will talk about the construction of the toilet in the south direction. If you already have a washroom built f a toilet in the south direction of your house, try to shift it between south and southwest.

Construction of toilets in the right south direction leads to loss of fame. The middle daughter has to face some difficulties in later life. The heat of life is lost and your eyes continue to bother. There remains some disorder in the eyes and every morning between 9 and 11 o'clock troublesome messages might come.

If you have a toilet in the south due to any compulsion, then by putting copper leaf on the toilet door to reduce its effects, there will be some relief.

