Vastu Tips: Considering THESE measures on Govardhan Puja will bring happiness & prosperity in house

Bali Puja is also known as Bali Pratipada falls on the next day of Diwali. The day celebrates the victory of Lord Vishnu in the Vamana avatar over the demon king, Bali, and the home-coming of the demon king to the earth. According to vastu shastra, something should be brought home on this day. On this day, business should remain closed. Traders should prepare to create new accounting books. Moreover, you should not speak loudly in the house. No member of the household or any known person should be treated harshly.

On this day, people should meet and greet each other and exchange sweets. Couple should remain together with love and sweetness. Traveling to a distant place should be avoided.

