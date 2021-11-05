Friday, November 05, 2021
     
Vastu Tips: Considering THESE measures on Govardhan Puja will bring happiness & prosperity in house

As described in the Bhagavata Purana, Govardhan Puja is chiefly identified with Lord Krishna lifting the 'Govardhan Hill' on his finger to protect those who sought his refuge from Indra's torrential rage. According to vastu shastra, some things and measure need to be considered on the day of bali pratipada or govardhan puja for happiness, positivity and prospertity in house.  

Published on: November 05, 2021
Govardhan Puja
Vastu Tips: Considering THESE measures on Govardhan Puja will bring happiness & prosperity in house

Bali Puja is also known as Bali Pratipada falls on the next day of Diwali. The day celebrates the victory of Lord Vishnu in the Vamana avatar over the demon king, Bali, and the home-coming of the demon king to the earth. According to vastu shastra, something should be brought home on this day. On this day, business should remain closed. Traders should prepare to create new accounting books. Moreover, you should not speak loudly in the house. No member of the household or any known person should be treated harshly. 

On this day, people should meet and greet each other and exchange sweets. Couple should remain together with love and sweetness. Traveling to a distant place should be avoided. 

