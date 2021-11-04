Govardhan Puja 2021: Best Wishes, Quotes, Msgs, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp status for your loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Govardhan Puja 2021: Best Wishes, SMS, Messages

Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the next day of Diwali. Also known as Annakut Puja, hindus prepare and offer a wide variety of delicacies to the idols of God to express their gratitude. This year, Govardhan Puja is being celebrated on November 5. On this day, devotees worship the Govardhan Parvat (Mount Govardhan) and Lord Krishna, who is also known as Govardhan dhari, and seek blessings and prosperity in their house. The marks the fourth day of the five-day long Diwali festivities. This day is commemorated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. As described in the Bhagavata Purana, Govardhan Puja is chiefly identified with Lord Krishna lifting the 'Govardhan Hill' on his finger to protect those who sought his refuge from Indra's torrential rage.

Govardhan Puja 2021: Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Greetings

May this special day of Govardhan Puja Bring you success, wealth, prosperity and love.

May Lord Krishna bless you and your family Right from heaven above. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Murli Manohar will fulfill wishes Health, Wealth & Prosperity shall prevail, Believe in the almighty and keep going Krishna will help you sail. Happy Govardhan Puja.

May this special day of Govardhan Puja brings you success, wealth and love May lord Krishna bless you and your family Right from heaven above.

Govardhan Puja is an auspicious day filled with faith, prayers, and goodwill too. May this day bring in your life all the things that are dear to you. Happy Govardhan Puja 2021!

Govardhan Puja 2021: HD Wallpapers and Images

