Vastu Tips: Apply green stone in THIS direction to invite happiness at your home

In Vastu Shastra today, know about the color of the floor in the east and south-east direction. The east direction has great importance in Vastu Shastra. If the Vastu Shastra is properly taken care of in this direction, it has a good effect on the members of the house and especially the head of the household.

Along with Indra Dev, the grace of Sun God also remains on you, because the east direction is the direction dedicated to the Sun God. When both these directions are right, respect and respect prevails in the society and there is prosperity in the house.

According to Vastu Shastra, dark green stone should be chosen for the floor in this direction. On the other hand, if we talk about the south-east direction of the house, then this direction is considered to be the creator of the universe, Brahma Ji. It is considered auspicious to have a purple floor in this direction.