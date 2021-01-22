Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMATIERRAHANDMADE Vastu Tips: A pinch of salt can remove poverty. Here's how

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the most important thing used in food-Salt. Salt occupies the most important place in our kitchen, but it does not only work like magic in food but also has many other benefits.

According to Vastu Shastra, the relation of salt is with the happiness and prosperity of the whole house. A pinch of salt can easily solve many problems. First of all, it works as a catalyst in removing negativity from home as well as poverty. At the time of wiping the floor every day, a little bit of whole salt, i.e. sea salt, should be added to the water. With this remedy, the negative energy of the house will be destroyed and peace will be maintained in the atmosphere, but keep in mind that this remedy should be avoided once a week, on Thursday.