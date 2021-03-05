Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DG_LATINAMERICA Keep things at home according to Vastu Shastra to maintain happiness and peace

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the direction of different planets and which planet brings what kind of energy in the house. The east direction is considered to be the direction of the Sun planet. On the other hand, the moon is the lord of the north-west direction.

Mars is the lord of the south direction. Mercury is the lord of the north direction. Brihaspati, ie Guru is the lord of the north east direction. Venus is the lord of the igneous angle, ie the south-east direction and the planet Saturn is the lord of the west direction.

Directions have a lot of importance in Vastu Shastra. If things are kept according to their right direction, then that direction also gives auspicious results. Therefore, if you keep the things related to all these planets according to the direction of that planet, then you will get the auspicious results.