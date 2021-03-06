Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PALMOCEANHEALING According to Vastu shastra, what things should be kept with what? Know here

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the planets and things that are related to them. The position of plats and star plays a major role in our lives and brings happiness and troubles accordingly. He reveals that for the Sun, the friend planets are the Moon, Mars and Guru. Mercury is also a friend however, planets Venus and Saturn are its enemies. Apart from this, Sun and Mercury are friends for Mars, Guru, Venus and Saturn. For Mercury, Sun and Venus are friends while the Moon is the enemy.

For Guru, Sun, Moon and Mars are friends, while Mercury and Venus are enemies. Mercury and Saturn are friends for Venus, while Sun and Moon are enemies.

Also, Mercury and Venus are friends for Saturn, while Sun, Moon and Mars are enemies. So keeping this discussion in mind, you should place different things in your house.