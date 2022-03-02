Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Kyiv to Chernobyl, 5 beautiful places in Ukraine that are now reduced to ashes

A raging fight is going on between Russia and Ukraine after President Putin ordered a military operation via televised speech. In a pre-dawn TV address on February 24, President Putin declared that Russia could not feel "safe, develop and exist" because of what he claimed was a constant threat from modern Ukraine. Russia while defending its military action said the root of "today's crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself." Ever since pictures and videos of the destruction caused have gone viral on the internet. A country with a rich culture, Ukraine, located on the Eastern side of Europe is slowly and steadily moving towards destruction. Due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, various places that were once tourist attractions have been reduced to ashes.

Know about some of them here:

1. Kyiv

Image Source : TRAVELTOUKRAINE.ORG Kyiv

The capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv, has a number of reasons to attract tourists. There are numerous motives for vacationers to go to Kyiv ranging from--tremendous architecture to the local records and way of life. There are quite a number of museums and smaller theatres just like the well-known Puppet Theatre which pulls crowds all 12 months round. The city also features perfect locations for walking around and delightful road art gifted artists.

2. Bakota

Image Source : COMMONS.WIKIMEDIA.ORG Bakota

The village of Bakota within the Podillia Region is domestic to the famous cave monastery constructed by using Orthodox priests headed through Saint Anthony of Kyiv. The monastery inside the underground caves dates from the 12th century and site visitors can view nicely-preserved frescoes and paintings as well as the remains of some of the monks who lived in the caves.

3. Chernobyl

Visitors to Ukraine can include the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, ground zero to their list. The explosion, which occurred in 1989, is located in the metropolis of Pripyat in northern Ukraine. Close to 65 miles from Kyiv, it is an easy, complete-day experience from the capital with a Chernobyl Tour. During the travel, you'll see an informative video about the disaster. Narration and actual pictures convey the incident into fact and prepare site visitors for what lies in advance.

4. Chernihiv

Image Source : COMMONS.WIKIMEDIA.ORG Chernihiv

Chernihiv is counted amongst one of the most beautiful Ukraine locations. Sitting on the banks of the Desna River, Chernihiv is frequently referred to as one of the most historical towns in all of Ukraine. Its history goes back to the seventh century, creating a go-to experience again in time. It is also home to a number of the maximum stunning buildings including-- Catherine’s Church, Pyatnytska Church, etc.

5. Lviv

Image Source : TRAVELTOUKRAINE.ORG Lviv

The largest town in western Ukraine is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The centre of the town is a wealth of monuments and historic architecture that date goes back to the thirteenth century. Besides being a historic hub, the metropolis is famous for being a favourite region for artwork fanatics.

6. Kharkiv

Image Source : FILE Kharkiv

Kharkiv is a city in northeast Ukraine. It has a number of places worth-visiting including-- Sprawling Freedom Square, Shevchenko ParkKharkiv State Academic Opera, Ballet Theatre and Southwest.