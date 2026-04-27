Mitchell Santner ruled out from remainder of IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians name replacement

New Delhi:

In a blow for the Mumbai Indians, all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2026 as the five-time champions have named Keshav Maharaj as his replacement. The IPL body confirmed the development through a statement on Monday, April 27.

"Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 owing to a left shoulder injury. Santner sustained the injury during MI’s last home game against Chennai Super Kings while attempting a catch near the boundary," IPL wrote.

What happened to Santner?

Santner had suffered a shoulder injury during MI's last match of the IPL 2026 against the Chennai Super Kings on April 23. Santner took a brilliant catch to dismiss Kartik Sharma in the 17th over of the first innings, but was seen clutching his shoulder soon after.

Santner walked off, grimacing in pain, and was later replaced by Shardul Thakur as a concussion substitute. This raised several eyebrows as fans wondered how a shoulder injury could prompt a concussion sub. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene had reasoned that Shardul came in as Santner had hit his head on the ground too. "I think he hit his head first, neck, obviously the shoulder as well," he said. "He went for a scan because once he got back, he felt dizzy. So, he was lying down. Yes, the ice was there for the shoulder. But he felt that he wasn't stable. So, we took him for a scan in that situation. We requested [for a concussion substitute]. Obviously, it is at the match referee and the umpire's discretion. They allowed Shardul. Mitch will be disappointed that his batting powers are matched to Shardul Thakur. But it is what it is. But hopefully, it's not too bad."

Maharaj went unsold earlier

Meanwhile, Maharaj had gone unsold during the IPL 2026 auction after finding no buyers. The Capitals have now signed him for Rs 75 lakh. Maharaj has been part of the Rajasthan Royals previously, having played in two matches for the 2008 champions in 2024. He took two wickets in those games and gave away 39 runs in six overs.

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