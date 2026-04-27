Vande Bharat Express train derails on Diamond crossing while entering Pune railway station

Pune:

One trolley of the fourth coach of 22225 CSMT Solapur Vande Bharat train derailed on the Diamond crossing while entering the Pune Station Platform at 7:30 pm on Monday. The Central Railways said the crossing upgrade has been planned under the yard remodelling of Pune station and no injury has been reported to any passengers.

“One trolley of the fourth coach of 22225 CSMT Solapur Vande Bharat train derailed on the Diamond crossing while entering the Pune Station Platform at 19.30. The crossing upgrade has been planned under the yard remodelling of Pune station. No injury to any passengers. All passengers are safe. Shifting of passengers to another rake is planned for the convenience of the passengers,” CPRO of Central Railways said.

The train, which was going from Mumbai to Solapur, was entering the station when the sudden incident occurred, creating an atmosphere of fear among the passengers for some time. The Central Railways said the shifting of passengers to another rake is planned for the convenience of the passengers. Notably, this is the first Vande Bharat train to have derailed and this is the first such instance between 2019 and 2026.

Until now, the Vande Bharat train was considered to be a highly safe train, as it already has the 'Kavach' system installed. Due to this accident, the operations of major express trains on the Pune route have been affected.