Indian railways revises timings of four Vande Bharat trains in South India. Check details

New Delhi:

Indian Railways has announced changes in the schedule of four Vande Bharat Express trains operating in southern India. The revised timings will come into effect from March 15, 2026, and are expected to mainly affect passengers travelling between cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kalaburagi. Over the past few years, the Vande Bharat network has expanded quickly across India, connecting major cities through faster and more comfortable semi-high-speed trains built within the country.

At present, around 164 Vande Bharat trains are running across different routes, carrying thousands of passengers daily between major urban centres.

Four train to operate on revised schedule

The timing changes will apply to four specific services: the Kacheguda–Yeshwantpur Vande Bharat Express, the Yeshwantpur–Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express, the Kalaburagi–SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and the SMVT Bengaluru–Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express.

Under the revised timetable, arrival times at a few stations will shift slightly. For example, the Kacheguda–Yeshwantpur service will now reach Hindupur a few minutes later than before. Similarly, the return train from Yeshwantpur to Kacheguda will also arrive at the same station slightly later than its earlier schedule.

The Kalaburagi–SMVT Bengaluru service will have a revised arrival time at Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam station, while the SMVT Bengaluru–Kalaburagi train will reach Yelahanka later than its previous schedule. Railway officials say these adjustments are minor but important for improving operations.

Six-day service on one route

The SMVT Bengaluru–Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express will continue to run six days a week, except on Thursdays. Its updated schedule is also part of the new timetable introduced by the railway authorities.

According to railway officials, the timings have been modified to improve overall train operations and manage growing passenger demand. Vande Bharat trains run at shorter intervals and are often given priority on busy routes, which sometimes creates congestion at stations and on tracks.