Russia-Ukraine War: Alia Bhatt starrer 'RRR' to Rajinikanth's '2.0,' 5 Indian movies that were shot in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday via televised speech. Defending its military action, Russia said the root of "today's crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself" and the Russian operation is aimed to protect residents in the eastern part of the country. Pictures and videos from the war are going on everywhere have gone viral on the internet and have left the world worried. A state of emergency has been declared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Meanwhile, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis will cause an impact on not just the population but also the economy of the film industry. For those unversed, a number of Indian projects have also been shot in Ukraine which is considered the most popular location for film shoots.

Have a look at a few of them here:

1. RRR

The shooting of the much-awaited SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn has taken place in Ukraine. The cast was in the country to complete the shooting of the last schedule. The project for the unversed happens to be a fictional tale of Indian freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju and also stars-- Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris.

2. Dev

The Tamil movie directed by Rajath Ravishankar stars Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh in lead. Maximum scenes of the film were shot in Ukraine and the romantic action-adventure was based on former Indian cricket captain and star all-rounder Kapil Dev.

3. 99 Films

99 Songs, written and produced by AR Rahman was also another film that was shot in Ukraine. The makers said that a long schedule of 99 Songs took place in Ukraine. It features Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Vargas, Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala.

4. 2.0

A song 'Roja Khadal' from Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Amy Jackson starrer 2.0 was shot in Ukraine apart from other scenic locations in the film.

5. Winner

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the 2017 release Telugu film features Sai Dharam Tej, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jagapati Babu. Three songs of the movie have been shot in Kyiv, Lviv and Istanbul. While a number of beautiful locations in Ukraine were shown during the film. Apparently, it is being touted as the first Indian film to be shot in Ukraine.