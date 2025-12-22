Kashmir’s snowfall season kicks off: Why Chillai Kalan is a travel favourite Chillai Kalan has begun in Kashmir with fresh snowfall, turning Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam into picture-perfect winter destinations for travellers.

The 40-day period of severe winter cold, known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan,' began on a bright note on Monday with snow in the upper levels and rain in the plains of the Kashmir Valley during the last 24 hours, ending the three-month dry spell.

Gulmarg Ski Resort's immaculate white blanket is the result of approximately nine inches of snowfall over the past 24 hours. Snowfall had been eagerly anticipated by skiers, Christmas and New Year's Eve revellers, and those working in the tourism sector.

So, if you too want to witness snowfall, then you must plan your visit to Kashmir during 'Chillai Kalan'.

What is Chillai Kalan and why travellers swear by it

Extreme snowfall occurs during Chillai Kalan in the Kashmir Valley, freezing bodies of water like Dal Lake. In addition to bodies of water, water supply pipes can also freeze, which eventually interferes with day-to-day activities. For farmers, however, this hard winter is a sign of prosperity and improved yields in the upcoming season.

Snowfall during ‘Chillai Kalan’ traditionally replenishes all the perennial water reservoirs situated in the mountains. These perennial water reservoirs sustain rivers, streams, lakes and springs in Jammu and Kashmir during the hot summer months.

People wear the traditional "pheran" during Chillai Kalan. During the harsh winters, this long woollen cloak provides warmth.

Sonamarg and Pahalgam get season’s first snowfall

Travellers can visit the hill stations of Sonamarg and Pahalgam too, as these areas have also received the season’s first snowfall during the last 24 hours. As hoteliers and tour operators, and travel operators look forward to tourist arrivals during the next two to three days.

Moreover, pulmonologists expect the rain and snow to improve the air quality in the Valley, thereby bringing relief to those facing breathing issues and other chest-related ailments. Thus, this is the perfect time to visit the 'Paradise on Earth'.

