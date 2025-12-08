Looking for snowfall without crowds? These 5 places beat Shimla and Manali India has stunning snowfall destinations far quieter than Shimla and Manali. From Munsiyari to Nathang Valley, these peaceful winter getaways offer serene views, soft snow and crowd-free mountain charm.

New Delhi:

Whenever we think of snowfall destinations in India, places like Shimla and Manali come to mind first. However, these two places are beautiful but are overly crowded.

Thus, here in this article, we have mentioned 5 quiet spots where you can enjoy snowfall without dealing with crowds. These places can easily beat Manali and Shimla.

Best quiet snowfall destinations in India

1. Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

Nestled in the Kumaon Himalayas, Munsiyari turns into a winter wonderland when heavy snowfall blankets the valley. The snow-clad rooftops, pine forests dusted in white, and panoramic views of the glistening Himalayan peaks create a surreal, peaceful ambience.

It’s a perfect destination for those wanting to capture raw Himalayan beauty: winter treks like to “Khaliya Top” offer breathtaking snowy vistas, and clear skies make it ideal for stargazing.

2. Kalpa, Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh

Kalpa is a dreamy Himalayan village, apple orchards turned white with frost, wooden Himachali homes half-buried under snow, and the imposing silhouette of the snow-covered Kinnaur Kailash mountain guarding the horizon.

It remains far less touristy compared to mainstream hill stations, giving you that rare “quiet winter retreat” feeling, where mornings dawn slowly, and the only sounds are distant church bells, birds, or soft winds.

3. Sissu, Lahaul (Himachal Pradesh)

Once a quiet hamlet, Sissu has become more accessible — especially after the opening of the Atal Tunnel, yet it retains its tranquil charm. By late November, you can already find soft snow, frozen waterfalls, and peaceful mountain roads dusted in white.

For those wanting to taste winter early (without going to extremely remote or high-altitude places), Sissu offers a gentle introduction: snow-covered landscapes, frozen streams, and a calm vibe that’s perfect for a short but fulfilling winter break.

4. Nathang Valley, Sikkim

High-altitude, remote, and seldom visited, Nathang Valley is the kind of place where winter truly feels like another world. Snow blankets the valley from December through March, with temperatures dropping significantly, offering a raw Himalayan experience.

The valley’s Tibetan-style homes, stark landscape, golden-hued winter sunsets, and wide open snowfields offer a dramatic, dreamlike beauty, perfect for seasoned travellers looking for peace, solitude, and deep winter vibes.

5. Chitkul, Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh

Known as one of India’s remotest villages before the Indo-Tibetan border, this isolation works in its favour when winter arrives. Chitkul becomes a silent snow haven: frozen rivers, pine trees laden with snow, and quaint wooden homes for company.

The tranquillity here is unmatched: far removed from tourist throngs, the snowy valley feels timeless, ideal for introspective walks, photography, or just silently watching snowfall.

ALSO READ: This offbeat trek near Dehradun is perfect for travellers who love beauty with a hint of mystery