This offbeat trek near Dehradun is perfect for travellers who love beauty with a hint of mystery Khait Parvat in Uttarakhand is known for its mysterious legends, a centuries-old hilltop temple and a scenic trek from Dwarahat. Here’s how to reach and what to expect.

Khait Parvat is hidden deep within the rugged folds of the Garhwal Himalayas, a place where myth and reality blur into one breath of wind. Villagers speak about it in hushed tones—some with awe, some with fear—who claim that the mountain carries with it a presence that watches every traveller who dares approach.

Legends say that Khait Parvat is not merely a mountain, but actually has life in it. It is believed the rocks whisper stories of travellers who were never seen again. While many have claimed to have seen strange lights on dark nights, there are others who have claimed to have heard footsteps where no one was there. Owing to such stories, tourists have avoided visiting the mountain for years. However, some have been brave enough to explore it.

Khait Parvat Temple

A small temple, named after Khait Parvat, is perched on a natural ledge. The centuries-old temple is dedicated to a local deity that, the locals believe, protects travellers from any kind of dangers and threats. Its stones are weathered; its wooden doors are carved with mythic symbols said to ward off restless spirits.

According to priests who live nearby, the temple was built after a wandering sage meditated upon the mountain and said he had seen divine light emanate from its peak. Pilgrims visit the temple seeking blessings, but many admit they come just as much for the atmosphere—the sacred silence which wraps the shrine like a cloak. Whenever the temple bells ring, they echo in the valley with a depth that would appear to awaken the mountain itself.

How to reach Khait Parvat

Khait Parvat is accessible from the nearest town of Dwarahat in Uttarakhand. From there, travellers take a narrow mountain road toward Khait village, the last motorable point. The scenic drive takes about an hour through terraced fields and pine forests. From the village, a moderate 3–4 km trek leads up to the mountain.

The best time to visit Khait Parvat is between March and June, and between September and November. While the route is safe, you need to be extra careful on steep sections. Khait Parvat could be a perfect destination for those wishing to experience mystery, beauty, and timeless silence all at once.