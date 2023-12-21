Digital Detox Getaways: 10 tranquil destinations you must explore

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 10 tranquil destinations you must explore.

In today's always-connected society, taking a break from technology is increasingly becoming fashionable. Do you sense the desire to disconnect from technology, get away from the clamour, and discover inner peace? This is a collection of peaceful locations that are ideal for a digital retreat. With Yatra Prime, travellers can book flights not just at zero convenience fees but also avail of ongoing offers, special fares on domestic flights, and more, thereby fitting itineraries within a desired budget range.

Yoga Retreat and River Serenity: Rishikesh: For a spiritual digital detox, head to Rishikesh. Experience yoga and meditation and take a dip in the holy Ganges River. For a perfect blend of spirituality and natural beauty, Rishikesh is the best place for you. Located in the northernmost part of the country, it will become your favourite destination.

Disconnect to Reconnect: Leh-Ladakh: Surrounded by the stunning Himalayas, Leh-Ladakh offers a perfect digital detox. Enjoy the breathtaking landscapes, pristine lakes, and monasteries that make this region a haven of tranquillity. Explore the Nubra Valley, Pangong Lake, and Tso Moriri for a true escape from the digital world.

Discover Calm in Coorg: Known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg offers a lush, green landscape for relaxation. Reconnect with nature here, whether you're exploring waterfalls, wildlife, or simply enjoying a cup of freshly brewed coffee.

Island Paradise: Andaman and Nicobar Island: If you enjoy adventure sports and activities, the Andaman Islands are a fantastic choice for you during this time. Get away from the digital hustle on the pristine beaches of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Enjoy scuba diving, sunsets, and relaxation at Radhanagar Beach. It's an island paradise that encourages you to disconnect and unwind. This is the best island destination for discovering forests where more than three-quarters of the region is indefinable and unimaginable.

Spiti Valley: Remote Himalayan Retreat: The Spiti Valley offers beautiful scenery that seems to be from another planet for those looking for a remote and serene getaway. Disconnect from Wi-Fi and connect with nature by trekking, visiting ancient monasteries, and stargazing in this high-altitude haven.

Wayanad: Escape to the Western Ghats: Nestled in the Western Ghats, Wayanad is known for its lush greenery and serene lakes. Visit the heart-shaped lake - Pookode Lake, and explore the rich biodiversity of the region. Unwind and escape the digital noise in the lush green forests for a more calming experience.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh: Ziro Valley, known for its lush green landscapes, is an unspoiled paradise. Disconnect and enjoy the peace, along with cultural experiences like the Ziro Music Festival.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Manali offers a serene digital detox during the winter months when the town is covered in snow. Opt for cosy cabins, enjoy hot cocoa, and indulge in winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, and sledging.

Pondicherry: Embrace the French charm and tranquillity of Pondicherry. Explore the serene beaches, practice yoga, and indulge in delicious cuisine while you unplug from your digital devices.

Varkala, Kerala: Varkala is the perfect beachside digital detox destination. Let go of your gadgets and immerse yourself in yoga, Ayurvedic treatments, and the calming sound of waves crashing on the shore.

(With IANS Inputs)

