Travelling solo this Christmas? 7 apps to forge connections with fellow travellers and locals

Embracing the festive spirit with newfound friends from around the world and having unique experiences are just two benefits of travelling alone over the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Making friends on the road is now simpler than ever thanks to technology. Here's a list of seven apps that can help you forge connections with fellow travellers and locals:

Alyke - India's 1st Friendship App

Alyke - India's 1st Friendship App Alyke is India's first friendship app, designed to help you find friends near you who share your interests. Whether you're exploring the bustling streets of Mumbai or the serene landscapes of Kerala, Alyke can connect you with people who resonate with your vibe. It's a fantastic tool for meeting locals and making authentic connections during your travels. With Alyke, you'll effortlessly connect with people based on your personality type, forming real bonds with those who showcase the best features of your journey.

Link: Alyke - Find Friends, Near You

Meetup

Meetup is a versatile app that connects people with shared interests. Whether you're into hiking, photography, language exchange, or just grabbing a coffee, Meetup allows you to find or create events in your location. It's a great way to meet like-minded individuals and discover unique activities in the area.

Link: Meetup | Find Local Groups, Events, and Activities Near You

Hostelworld

While primarily known for booking hostels, the Hostelworld app also has a social feature that lets you connect with other travellers staying at the same accommodation. You can join events organized by the hostel or initiate your gatherings, making it easy to meet people in a relaxed and friendly setting.

Link: Hostelworld - Explore the world’s best hostels

Tinder

Beyond its reputation as a dating app, Tinder has a "Travel" feature that allows you to connect with locals and fellow travellers in your destination. You can swipe right to meet new friends, explore the city together, or simply get insider tips from someone who knows the area well.

Link: Tinder | Dating, Make Friends & Meet New People

Couchsurfing

Couchsurfing isn't just for finding free accommodation; it's also a fantastic platform for meeting locals and fellow travellers. Attend local meetups or use the "Hangouts" feature to connect with people who are up for grabbing a meal, exploring the city, or sharing stories over a cup of coffee.

Link: Meet and Stay with Locals All Over the World | Couchsurfing

So, download these apps, open yourself up to new connections, and turn your solo adventure into a journey filled with friendships and unforgettable moments.

(With IANS Inputs)

