5 dreamy Wedding destinations in India to make your D-Day special

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Dreamy wedding destinations in India to make your D-Day special.

The wedding season is one of the best seasons for everyone. From finalising the wedding dates to getting married, everything feels surreal and overwhelming, especially for the couple-to-be and their families. With all the mixed emotions, enthusiasm, and excitement, we always prefer everything to be on point and perfect. After all, it’s your big D-Day; it’s the moment when you and your husband or wife can celebrate your new beginnings, love, care, and trust as a couple.

During the wedding season, destination weddings are no longer just a niche choice; they have become a sought-after trend for many couples. The pros of destination weddings are becoming popular and gaining demand at an impressive pace. Whether you plan your dream wedding at a beach, a rustic countryside, or a historic city, destination weddings make it more special and offer the couple a chance to say “I do” in a way that truly reflects their unique love story in front of their loved ones.

If you are inspired and all charged up to start hunting for the best destination to capture this unique and beautiful moment, below are some of the gorgeous and luxurious resorts for you to choose from.

The Oberoi Udailvilas, Udaipur

Nestled on the banks of Lake Pichola, this luxurious hotel in a series of grand, domed buildings takes pride in its 20-acre wildlife sanctuary, beautiful gardens, and world-class Ayurvedic spa and wellness centre. The property’s rooms are inspired by Mewar culture and Rajasthani furnishings to give you the Rajasthani feel all around. You can also enjoy their high-class services, facilities, and a range of international and Indian cuisines at any of the hotel’s indoor and al fresco restaurants: Udaimahal, Suryamahal, and Chandni. Its overall ambience, architecture, and sprawling gardens make it the perfect spot for a dreamy wedding.

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, Himachal Pradesh

What else is better than a place where you can have your dreamy wedding and rejuvenate yourself at the same time with scenic and majestic views? To experience wellness, escape to Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, an ideal spot for you to choose and plan your wedding day.

The resort is so gorgeous and looks like a wow! It’s a tranquil paradise surrounded by the magical and mystical Shivalik ranges. It offers an aerial view of mountains and valleys and provides you with the opportunity to take exceptional, beautiful wedding pictures. It also offers its clients lawns, a banquet hall, and lawn space as event spaces. Your guests can also meditate, do yoga, or laze in the infinity pool.

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

To experience luxury, plan a trip to Umaid Bhawan, known and popular as the home of Jodhpur’s royal family, a magnificent piece of Rajasthan’s heritage. It has one thing in common with the iconic Taj Mahal at Agra—the palm court marble used in its construction. The palace is inspired by exotic views of the historical Blue City, vast dunes, and the intimidating Mehrangarh Fort. Set amidst 26 acres of lush gardens with dancing peacocks and a subterranean zodiac pool, the 5-star hotels in Jodhpur offer 70 utterly breathtaking Art Deco-style rooms and suites. It also offers delicious authentic Rajasthani and Indian cuisine.

Neemrana Fort

Situated on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, Neemrana Fort is an incredible wedding destination in India for couples to take their holy vows for lifetime togetherness amidst their grandeur. It is an apt option for the couple who would like to experience the royal wedding, with all the beautiful views around, different cultures, and delicious food. It now has a Roman amphitheatre where around 200 people can be accommodated, hanging gardens, and Uncha Bagh, which are considered perfect locations for day and night functions. It is equipped with modern facilities and has rooftop gardens that overlook mustard fields and a wide pool deck, which is an added charm for open-skied, starlit weddings.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Goa

If you are a beach lover and have always imagined getting married around palm trees, sandy beaches, and a relaxed, cool atmosphere, Goa stands out as the ideal location for you. If you are planning to get married in Goa, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa offers a tropical haven for your ideal set-up of a destination wedding, as Goa’s sun-kissed beaches beckon. This resort promises a wedding that comes out straight from a dream into reality with its beachfront location, lush gardens, and a perfect blend of Goan and Portuguese architecture. The property offers a variety of individualized services to make your stay unforgettable, from pre-wedding celebrations to post-wedding relaxation.

ALSO READ: Grooms Guide: 4 criteria you must know for choosing perfect wedding shoes

Read More Travel News