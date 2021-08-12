Follow us on Image Source : INDONESIA TOURISM Visit these exotic locations in Bali based on your zodiac sign

Ah, Bali - an island filled with tropical breeze, friendly locals, and an endless supply of vitamin sea. It’s no wonder the Island of Gods is irresistable. From its cheap markets to its natural sightseeing spot, there’s so much to do here! Deciding on where to start your journey to this Indonesian gem can be daunting. Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered. We’ve gathered an ideal place to start your trip based on your zodiac signs.

From tropical destinations and cultural spots, Bali has endless options for your traveling experience. Try and take these inspirations for your next trip to Bali, they could be what you’re searching for after some time at home.

1. Capricorn

Character traits: Driven, Patient, Strategic, Persistent

Ideal Destination: Pandawa Beach, Badung

Pandawa Beach, Badung

A driven zodiac, the capricorn would love an adventure at Pandawa Beach! This site in Badung, Bali, is your perfect getaway to the crystal clear water. Swim in its cool sea and unwind. There’s also paragliding spots near this beach, a match for a persistent individual like you.

2. Aquarius

Character traits: Intelligent, Humanistic, Friendly, Reformative

Ideal Destination: Bali Safari & Marine Park, Gianyar

Bali Safari & Marine Park, Gianyar

As an individual who is friendly, you would love to meet exotic animals in Bali Safari & Marine Park! Observe more than 100 exotic animal species here, like the Komodo Dragon, Bali Starling, and Orangutan. And since you’re an intelligent being, you’d completely immerse yourself in their educational attractions.

3. Pisces

Character traits: Mystical, Intuitive, Creative, Compassionate

Ideal Destination: Le Mayeur Museum, Denpasar

Le Mayeur Museum, Denpasar

Creative pisces will enjoy a stroll around an art gallery like Le Mayeur Museum. You can observe the famous Le Mayeur de Merpres’s paintings as many of his artwork is dedicated to the Balinese life. Your compassionate side will often relate to his most cherished masterpieces, exploring a moving picture of his experiences and stories.

4. Aries

Character traits: Brave, Direct, Fearless, Independent, Natural leader

Ideal Destination: Nungnung Waterfall, Badung

Nungnung Waterfall, Badung

An exotic site like Nungnung Waterfall is perfect for the brave aries! You’d love the adventure, as you need to take a 5-km walk from Tukad Bangkung Bridge. But that’s no match for you fearless aries! Once you reach this spectacle, you will be greeted with the refreshing sights of thick foliage and the pristine waterfall. Sounds perfect, don’t you think so?

5. Taurus

Character traits: Steady, Driven, Tenacious, Enduring, Persistent

Ideal Destination: Tegenungan Waterfalls, Gianyar

Tegenungan Waterfalls, Gianyar

A fun adventure to Tegenungan Waterfalls in Gianyar is perfect for Taurus! As a driven individual, nothing will stop you from enjoying an amazing view, including going to this site! You’re going to enjoy the waterfall excitedly rushing down as you take a dip in its water! Get a glimpse of the glorious mother nature scenery and cool off in the refreshing environment.

6. Gemini

Character traits: Intelligent, Adaptable, Agile, Connected

Ideal Destination: Tegalallang Rice Terrace, Gianyar

Tegalallang Rice Terrace, Gianyar

Geminis love to feel connected, especially with nature. And what better destination to visit than Tegalallang Rice Terrace! Located in Gianyar, Bali, this site is quite far from the hustle and bustle -- perfect spot to unwind. Since you’re agile, you can easily explore the vast greenery with ease.

7. Cancer

Character traits: Nurturing, Supportive, Healing, Compassionate

Ideal Destination: Tirta Empul Temple, Gianyar

Tirta Empul Temple, Gianyar

As someone who is compassionate, cancer would love to explore the historical landmark, Tirta Empul Temple. Inside lies a long rectangular pool with 30 lined showers. The area is vast so get ready to stroll around to see unique monuments and Balinese carvings, like the Kala carvings. You can even take a dip in its holy springs for a complete healing. Also, keep in mind that you need to wear a sarong before entering the premises.

8. Leo

Character traits: Brave, Playful, Leader, Fun, Charismatic

Ideal Destination: Waterbom Bali, Badung

Waterbom Bali, Badung

Leo is one of the most fun zodiac signs out there, that's why you need an exciting site like Waterbom Bali! Here, you can try its attractions and rides. As a brave person you are, you're up to find the most adrenaline-filled water ride out there. In Waterbom Bali, you can test your bravery with its Smashdown 2.0 or Fast n Fierce.

9. Virgo

Character traits: Modest, Orderly, Logical, Altruistic

Ideal Destination: Bajra Sandhi Monument, Denpasar

Bajra Sandhi Monument, Denpasar

A logical individual, virgo loves to learn new things, especially when it comes from Bajra Sandhi Monument, Denpasar. This historical landmark showcases the struggles of Balinese locals as they fight for their independence in the past. Virgo being an altruistic zodiac sign, can easily connect with this and would feel compelled to explore the area even more.

10. Libra

Character traits: Charming, Harmonious, Diplomatic, Easy-going

Ideal Destination: Cultural Village Kertalangu, Denpasar

Cultural Village Kertalangu, Denpasar

Cultural Village Kertalangu in the Denpasar, Bali, is great for charming libra individuals. This site has a unique charm of its own since it has become a land conservation for education, research, recreation and community empowerment. This is perfect for Libras, as they are harmonious and always try to find ways of sustainable traveling. Enjoy the 80 hectares of complete bliss, as Cultural Village Kertalangu showcases sustainable ways in its site.

11. Scorpio

Character traits: Passionate, Driven, Emotional, Determined

Ideal Destination: Double Six Beach, Badung

Double Six Beach, Badung

Passionate scorpios love the tropical breeze, one must-go spot for this zodiac sign is Double Six Beach. Situated in Badung, Bali, this beach offers the best place for sunsets. Go and stroll along the beach and discover memorable moments fit for emotional scorpio individuals. Best thing about this place is that it is close to Seminyak and Legian Beach, too!

12. Sagittarius

Character traits: Ambitious, Optimistic, Enthusiastic, Versatile

Ideal Destination: Sanur Beach, Denpasar

Sanur Beach, Denpasar

Sanur Beach, the best spot to go sightseeing, is perfect for optimistic sagittarius! You love the positive vibes of this tropical coastline. Explore its marine life with diving and snorkeling. You can catch the sunrise early in the morning, or stroll the sand.

As you plan your next adventure to the island of gods, be sure to always implement CHSE (cleanliness, health, safety, and environment sustainability) health protocols. This means to always wash your hands, wear your mask, and keep your physical distance.