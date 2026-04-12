Observing Varuthini Ekadashi 2026? Chant these mantras and follow these dos and don’ts

New Delhi:

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Each month has two Ekadashi fasts, totalling 24 or 26 Ekadashis in a year. However, Varuthini Ekadashi, which falls during the Krishna Paksha of the month of Vaishakh, is considered to have special significance.

This year, Varuthini Ekadashi will be observed on April 13, 2026. It is believed that observing this fast helps wash away sins and leads to salvation. In the scriptures, this Ekadashi is also said to bring good fortune.

Varuthini Ekadashi mantra

The observance of this fasting involves chanting the mantras in praise of Lord Vishnu to please him. One such frequently chanted mantra during the Varuthini Ekadashi puja is “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.” This act of chanting this particular mantra is known to bring peace and purity of mind and soul, as well as get rid of any negative influences from inside and outside.

Do's and Don’ts during Varuthini Ekadashi

There are some things which need to be taken care of while fasting on Varuthini Ekadashi. People who observe this fast are expected to have a satvik lifestyle, not eating non-vegetarian food and avoiding drinking and grain-based foods. In addition, devotees are also expected to remain free from anger and other negative emotions and actions during this period. It is also a good practice to help poor people and engage in charities.

When is Varuthini Ekadashi: Date and auspicious timings

Varuthini Ekadashi will be observed on April 13, 2026.

Ekadashi tithi begins at 01:16 AM on April 13

Ekadashi tithi ends at 01:08 AM on April 14

The fast will be broken between 06:54 AM and 08:31 AM on April 14, 2026.

Varuthini Ekadashi puja rituals

On this day, wake up before sunrise and take a bath. Offer water to the Sun God.

After that, worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi according to rituals. Offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and clothes to the deities and chant mantras.

Then, listen to the Ekadashi vrat katha. Finally, perform aarti and conclude the puja.

Importance of Varuthini Ekadashi

The Varuthini Ekadashi fast is believed to provide relief from all suffering. It is said that observing this fast brings merits equivalent to donating gold during a solar eclipse.

In the scriptures, donating food is considered more important than donating gold, but the Varuthini Ekadashi fast is believed to be even more fruitful.

Furthermore, Lord Krishna himself has described the significance of this fast.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not verify or guarantee the accuracy of these beliefs.)

Also read: Vaishakh Ekadashi 2026: Date, puja muhurat and Parana timing