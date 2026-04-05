Vaishakh Ekadashi 2026: Date, puja muhurat and Parana timing

New Delhi:

Vaishakh Ekadashi Vrat 2026 Date: The month of Vaishakh is considered one of Lord Vishnu's favourite months. This month is also called Madhava Maas. The Madhava form of Lord Vishnu is worshipped in Vaishakh. According to religious beliefs, bathing and donating in the morning during this month bring many times more virtuous results. The Ekadashi fast that falls in the month of Vaishakh also holds special significance.

The Ekadashi fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Therefore, the Ekadashi fast that falls in this month is considered extremely auspicious and beneficial. So, let's find out when to observe the Ekadashi fast in the month of Vaishakh. We will also learn about the puja muhurat and Parana timings.

When will the first Ekadashi (Varuthini Ekadashi) fast be observed in Vaishakh?

The Ekadashi that falls during the Krishna Paksha of the month of Vaishakh is called Varuthini Ekadashi. The first Ekadashi of the month of Vaishakh, Varuthini Ekadashi, will be observed on April 13, 2026. Fasting on Varuthini Ekadashi increases happiness, good fortune, and prosperity. Furthermore, observing this fast also provides relief from sins committed knowingly or unknowingly.

Varuthini Ekadashi Auspicious Time 2026

The Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Vaishakh begins at 1:16 am on April 13. The Ekadashi Tithi will end at 1:08 am on April 14. The Brahma Muhurta for Varuthini Ekadashi Puja will be from 4:51 am to 5:37 am on April 13. The Abhijit Muhurta will be from 12:14 pm to 1:04 pm.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026 Parana Timing

The Parana of Varuthini Ekadashi will be performed on April 14, 2026. The auspicious time for Parana will be from 6:54 am to 8:53 am on April 14. The Hari Vasara period will conclude at 6:54 am on the Parana Tithi. It should be kept in mind that Ekadashi vratas are not broken when Hari Vasara occurs.

Observing Varuthini Ekadashi in the month of Vaishakh brings immense blessings and fortune to devotees who worship Lord Vishnu. Fasting with utmost dedication, along with observing the proper muhurat of doing ritualistic acts, leads to gaining good luck and eliminating negative energies of the past. In addition to rituals, this day emphasises the need for discipline and devotion. Whether one follows the fasting strictly or only prays on this day, faith is what matters the most. It becomes imperative to keep track of timings for puja and Parana.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the veracity of any of these facts.)

Also read: Ekadashi calendar 2026: January to December fasting dates