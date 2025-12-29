Ekadashi calendar 2026: January to December fasting dates

The 'Ekadashi' is also one of the most important fasting days of the Hindu faith, being an observance made on the 11th day (of the moon) of each lunation cycle (i.e., the full moon and new moon phases). Vrats (devotional fasting) and rituals associated with the fasting of Ekadashi have a purifying effect on one’s mind and soul and lead to blessings throughout one’s life.
In 2026, there will be 24 Ekadashi days, and there are two special Ekadashi days in Adhik Maas (extra month). These many days will be an excellent opportunity for people who follow the Ekadashi fast to observe them, as well as to strengthen their connection to Lord Vishnu.
Ekadashi in 2026: Month-wise full list of dates
Ekadashi in January 2026
- Shattila Ekadashi — January 14, 2026
- Jaya Ekadashi — January 29, 2026
Ekadashi in February 2026
- Vijaya Ekadashi — February 13, 2026
- Amalaki Ekadashi — February 27, 2026
Ekadashi in March 2026
- Papmochani Ekadashi — March 15, 2026
- Kamada Ekadashi — March 29, 2026
Ekadashi in April 2026
- Varuthini Ekadashi — April 13, 2026
- Mohini Ekadashi — April 27, 2026
Ekadashi in May 2026
- Apara Ekadashi — May 13, 2026
- Padmini Ekadashi — May 27, 2026 (special Adhik Maas Ekadashi)
Ekadashi in June 2026
- Param Ekadashi — June 11, 2026 (another special Adhik Maas Ekadashi)
- Nirjala Ekadashi — June 25, 2026
Ekadashi in July 2026
- Yogini Ekadashi — July 10, 2026
- Devshayani Ekadashi — July 25, 2026
Ekadashi in August 2026
- Kamika Ekadashi — August 9, 2026
- Shravan Putrada Ekadashi — August 23, 2026
Ekadashi in September 2026
- Aja Ekadashi — September 7, 2026
- Parivartini Ekadashi — September 22, 2026
Ekadashi in October 2026
- Indira Ekadashi — October 6, 2026
- Papankusha Ekadashi — October 22, 2026
Ekadashi in November 2026
- Rama Ekadashi — November 5, 2026
- Devutthana Ekadashi — November 20, 2026
Ekadashi in December 2026
- Utpanna Ekadashi — December 4, 2026
- Mokshada Ekadashi — December 20, 2026
Special Ekadashi in Adhik Maas 2026: Padmini and Param Ekadashi explained
Two Ekadashis this year fall during Adhik Maas—an extra lunar month added to the Hindu calendar to align it with the solar year. These Ekadashis are considered especially powerful:
- Padmini Ekadashi — believed to grant immense spiritual merit and grace when observed with devotion.
- Param Ekadashi — associated with the removal of obstacles and the attainment of rare spiritual achievements.
Spiritual significance of Ekadashi vrat in Hinduism
Devotees observe Ekadashi with fasting, prayer, and meditation to:
- Purify the body, mind, and soul
- Reduce karmic burdens and accumulate spiritual merit
- Seek peace, prosperity, and divine blessings
- Enhance self-discipline and inner focus
- Draw closer to Lord Vishnu through devotion
The fast is traditionally observed by avoiding grains and cereals, focusing instead on fruits, water, or fasting completely (Nirjala Ekadashi), depending on one’s capacity and tradition.