Ekadashi calendar 2026: January to December fasting dates Ekadashi in 2026 will be observed 24 times, with two special Adhik Maas Ekadashis. Here is the complete month-wise Ekadashi calendar with January dates and significance.

New Delhi:

The 'Ekadashi' is also one of the most important fasting days of the Hindu faith, being an observance made on the 11th day (of the moon) of each lunation cycle (i.e., the full moon and new moon phases). Vrats (devotional fasting) and rituals associated with the fasting of Ekadashi have a purifying effect on one’s mind and soul and lead to blessings throughout one’s life.

In 2026, there will be 24 Ekadashi days, and there are two special Ekadashi days in Adhik Maas (extra month). These many days will be an excellent opportunity for people who follow the Ekadashi fast to observe them, as well as to strengthen their connection to Lord Vishnu.

Ekadashi in 2026: Month-wise full list of dates

Ekadashi in January 2026

Shattila Ekadashi — January 14, 2026

Jaya Ekadashi — January 29, 2026

Ekadashi in February 2026

Vijaya Ekadashi — February 13, 2026

Amalaki Ekadashi — February 27, 2026

Ekadashi in March 2026

Papmochani Ekadashi — March 15, 2026

Kamada Ekadashi — March 29, 2026

Ekadashi in April 2026

Varuthini Ekadashi — April 13, 2026

Mohini Ekadashi — April 27, 2026

Ekadashi in May 2026

Apara Ekadashi — May 13, 2026

Padmini Ekadashi — May 27, 2026 (special Adhik Maas Ekadashi)

Ekadashi in June 2026

Param Ekadashi — June 11, 2026 (another special Adhik Maas Ekadashi)

Nirjala Ekadashi — June 25, 2026

Ekadashi in July 2026

Yogini Ekadashi — July 10, 2026

Devshayani Ekadashi — July 25, 2026

Ekadashi in August 2026

Kamika Ekadashi — August 9, 2026

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi — August 23, 2026

Ekadashi in September 2026

Aja Ekadashi — September 7, 2026

Parivartini Ekadashi — September 22, 2026

Ekadashi in October 2026

Indira Ekadashi — October 6, 2026

Papankusha Ekadashi — October 22, 2026

Ekadashi in November 2026

Rama Ekadashi — November 5, 2026

Devutthana Ekadashi — November 20, 2026

Ekadashi in December 2026

Utpanna Ekadashi — December 4, 2026

Mokshada Ekadashi — December 20, 2026

Special Ekadashi in Adhik Maas 2026: Padmini and Param Ekadashi explained

Two Ekadashis this year fall during Adhik Maas—an extra lunar month added to the Hindu calendar to align it with the solar year. These Ekadashis are considered especially powerful:

Padmini Ekadashi — believed to grant immense spiritual merit and grace when observed with devotion. Param Ekadashi — associated with the removal of obstacles and the attainment of rare spiritual achievements.

Spiritual significance of Ekadashi vrat in Hinduism

Devotees observe Ekadashi with fasting, prayer, and meditation to:

Purify the body, mind, and soul

Reduce karmic burdens and accumulate spiritual merit

Seek peace, prosperity, and divine blessings

Enhance self-discipline and inner focus

Draw closer to Lord Vishnu through devotion

The fast is traditionally observed by avoiding grains and cereals, focusing instead on fruits, water, or fasting completely (Nirjala Ekadashi), depending on one’s capacity and tradition.