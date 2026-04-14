Tirumala darshan July 2026: TTD releases booking schedule, here are the dates and details

New Delhi:

For many devotees, visiting Tirumala is much more than simply traveling. For many of them, it is an experience prepared with immense patience and devotion. And for many others, the issuance of tickets for darshan is the starting point for their journey.

Recently, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has made available the online booking schedule for the months of July 2026 for darshan and accommodation.

Tirumala darshan and accommodation booking: July 2026

As per Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams official site, "The quota for Arjitha Sevas such as Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana, and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana will be released online on April 18 at 10 AM. Devotees can register for the electronic dip (e-dip) for these sevas until 10 AM on April 20. Those who are allotted tickets through the dip must complete the payment between April 20 and April 22 before 12 noon, after which the tickets will be confirmed."

Tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva will become available online on April 21 at 10 AM. The allocations for Virtual Sevas and their related darshan slots will be made available on the same day at 3 PM. Online tokens for Angapradakshinam will be issued on April 23 at 10 AM. The tickets for Srivani Trust Darshan will be made available online on April 23 at 11 AM. Free special darshan tokens for senior citizens, differently abled individuals, and those with chronic illnesses will be released online on April 23 at 3 PM. The allocation for Special Entry Darshan (Rs.300 tickets) will be available online on April 24 at 10 AM.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials further shared, "The quota for accommodation (rooms) in Tirumala and Tirupati will be released online on April 24 at 3 PM. Devotees are requested to book Arjitha Sevas, Darshan tickets, and accommodation only through the official TTD website."

Date Agenda April 18, 2026 Arjitha Seva tickets (electronic dip) registration begins April 20, 2026 Arjitha Seva tickets allotment (electronic dip results) April 21–22, 2026 Srivari Seva volunteer registration April 22, 2026 Angapradakshinam tokens release April 23, 2026 Special Entry Darshan (Rs 300 tickets) booking opens April 24, 2026 Accommodation booking opens April 25, 2026 onwards Additional quotas and services released in phases

A structured path to a spiritual experience

The booking process will take place in stages, beginning from April 18th, depending upon various categories of seva and darshan that shall open up during certain days and times. Be it any category of Arjitha Sevas ranging from Suprabhatam and Thomala or even special entry darshan, booking for all such services will be released in an organized manner.

Apart from being a well-planned process, this is indicative of the amount of faith people have in Tirumala and their eagerness to visit Lord Venkateswara.

Planning a visit that means more

For some, booking a darshan becomes the first task that needs to be done. Then comes the process, where there is always a purpose behind everything, such as covering the long distance, rising at dawn to do seva, or lining up with a sense of peaceful expectation.

It can all seem quite technical – the dip card, timed releases, and booked quota. Yet, the idea is to ensure a smooth experience.

Beyond tickets and timings

It is easy to see this as just another online booking process. But for devotees, it rarely feels that way. A Tirumala visit often carries personal meaning. It may be a prayer, a promise, or gratitude fulfilled. The act of planning, waiting, and finally reaching the temple becomes part of that experience.

A gentle reminder for devotees

The temple administration has advised devotees to book only through the official website and avoid middlemen. It can always be made easy by planning beforehand and having knowledge on release dates.

In conclusion, Tirumala is not only about arriving at the destination. It is about the journey itself that will take you there, and the journey can start from a simple date written on the calendar.

Also read: Akshaya Tritiya Daan 2026: What each zodiac sign should donate for prosperity and blessings