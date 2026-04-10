Akshaya Tritiya Daan 2026: What each zodiac sign should donate for prosperity and blessings

New Delhi:

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of those rare days in the Hindu calendar where everything already feels aligned. You do not really need to look for a muhurat. The day itself is seen as naturally auspicious.

Along with rituals and prayers, donation holds a special place on this day. And interestingly, what you donate can also be linked to your zodiac sign. The idea is simple. Certain items are believed to bring better results depending on planetary influence.

Aries and Scorpio

Both these signs are ruled by Mars. On Akshaya Tritiya, donating items like copper utensils, red lentils, red clothes, and jaggery is considered beneficial. It is believed to bring blessings of both Goddess Lakshmi and the planet Mars.

Taurus and Libra

These signs are ruled by Venus. Donating rice, silver, sugar, and white clothes on this day is said to bring positive results. It is associated with comfort, prosperity, and overall well-being.

Gemini and Virgo

Mercury governs these two signs. People belonging to these signs are advised to donate cucumber, green gram, green clothes, and fruits. This is believed to invite blessings along with positive energy.

Cancer and Leo

Cancer is ruled by the Moon, while Leo is ruled by the Sun. For Cancer, donating milk, rice, milk-based sweets, and white clothes is considered beneficial. For Leo, items like wheat, copper, gold, and jaggery are suggested. These donations are linked to favourable outcomes and blessings.

Sagittarius and Pisces

Both signs are ruled by Jupiter. Donating yellow clothes, turmeric, bananas, and chana dal is considered auspicious. It is believed to bring the blessings of Jupiter along with Goddess Lakshmi.

Capricorn and Aquarius

These signs fall under Saturn’s influence. Donating blankets, iron, and black sesame seeds on Akshaya Tritiya is said to be beneficial. It is associated with favourable planetary effects and positive results.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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