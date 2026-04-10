Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Premanand Ji Maharaj shares most powerful form of donation for lasting spiritual gains

New Delhi:

Akshaya Tritiya is often seen as a day for buying gold, silver, and other valuables. Shops get busy, and the idea of “never-ending prosperity” is usually tied to material purchases.

But there is another way to look at it. A quieter one. According to spiritual teacher Premanand Ji Maharaj from Vrindavan, the meaning of this day goes much deeper than just buying things.

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 date and significance

In the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is considered a day when any good deed brings lasting results. The word “Akshaya” itself means something that never diminishes.

In 2026, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on April 19, which falls on a Monday, during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Vaishakh month.

While many people focus on purchases, Maharaj Ji points out that worldly things are temporary. What truly lasts, according to him, is what you do spiritually on this day.

What is the most important donation on Akshaya Tritiya

During a satsang, Premanand Ji Maharaj spoke about different forms of charity. Food, water, money. All important.

But he places one thing above all of these. Naam jap.

He explains that if your tongue is constantly chanting “Radha Radha” or the name of God, and that sound reaches someone who is struggling or in pain, it can bring light into their life.

That, according to him, is the highest form of donation.

3 simple practices to follow on Akshaya Tritiya

Maharaj Ji also shared a few simple things that can be followed on this day. Nothing complicated. Just mindful.

1. Practice silence

He suggests staying away from unnecessary conversations and arguments. Maintaining silence helps conserve energy, which can then be directed towards devotion.

2. Avoid outside food and water

He advises being careful with what you consume. Try not to drink water from outside. Instead, prepare food at home, offer it to Thakur Ji, and then have it as prasad. This, he says, helps keep thoughts and mind clear.

3. Focus on continuous chanting

Any mantra you chant on this day is believed to multiply in effect. Maharaj Ji encourages continuous chanting so that the environment around you also becomes more positive and devotional.

What to do if you cannot buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya

Not everyone can buy gold or silver, and that is completely fine.

According to Maharaj Ji, buying or donating barley on this day is considered as auspicious as buying gold.

Another simple act is offering water to someone in need. Filling a clay pot with water and giving it to a thirsty person is also believed to bring lasting merit.

So the day is not really about what you can afford. It is more about what you choose to do with intention.

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