Jana Nayagan leak: Makers of Vijay's last film respond to the matter, issue stern warning | Read note

New Delhi:

The eagerly awaited movie titled Jana Nayagan of Tamil actor and head of TVK, Thalapathy Vijay, who claims that it will be his final release before taking up politics, got leaked online on April 10, 2026. The information about the leak became public at a time when the film has yet not received its censor certificate owing to some legal disputes earlier this year.

Before the movie has allegedly been leaked online, some footage including the title credits, introductory scenes, and climax were reportedly leaked online. Now the makers have shared a public notice through the official social profiles of KVN Productions.

The official notice is here!

'We, KVN Productions LLP, are the Producers and exclusive copyright owners of the cinematograph film 'Jana Nayagan'. It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy. We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating of such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws,' reads the the public notice.

Person found involved shall face immediate legal action: Jana Nayagan makers

The official statement further reads, 'Every digital action is traceable, and we have already initiated necessary investigations including forensic investigations and complaints against persons involved and are actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation. Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception. The public is hereby strictly advised not to engage in any manner with such leaked content. Any person found involved shall face immediate legal action at their own risk as to consequences. If you receive such content, do not open, store, or forward it. Delete it immediately.'

For the unversed, while the release date of the film titled Jana Nayagan under the direction of H Vinoth was initially set for January 9, 2026, the movie kept getting delayed owing to non-clearance from the CBFC.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan: Chiranjeevi gives stern reaction as Thalapathy Vijay's movie gets leaked online