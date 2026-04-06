Gajkesari Yog on Akshaya Tritiya 2026: These 3 zodiac signs set for big gains

New Delhi:

Gajkesari Yog On Akshaya Tritya: This year's Akshaya Tritiya is going to be very special because the special position of the Moon and Jupiter on this day is creating Gajkesari Yog. According to astrology, this Yog will bring wealth, prosperity, and happiness in the lives of the people of three zodiac signs.

There are indications of great career advancement and bumper earnings as well. Let us tell you that Gajkesari Yog is formed when the Moon and Jupiter are in the center position from each other. Let us know for which zodiac signs this Yog will prove auspicious.

What is Gajkesari Yog?

Gajakesari Yoga is one of the most auspicious and powerful Raja Yogas in astrology. It is formed when Jupiter (Guru) and the Moon are placed in the kendras (1st, 4th, 7th, and 10th houses) from each other in the horoscope. This yoga bestows immense wealth, knowledge, fame, honor, and leadership qualities upon the native. It is particularly effective in Aries, Libra, and Sagittarius placements.

Aries Horoscope

This Akshaya Tritiya will be very special for Aries. Career advancement will be significant. Your financial situation will become stronger than before. Whatever you undertake will be successful. There are strong chances of landing a new job. You can start a new venture. You may also be relieved of a chronic illness. Your dream of finding a job abroad may come true. Overall, Gajakesari Yoga will bring you significant benefits.

Libra Horoscope

Librans will receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Akshaya Tritiya will mark the beginning of your auspicious days. You will have no shortage of wealth and prosperity. You will also earn good profits in business. You may also plan to purchase property. Auspicious opportunities are emerging for a bumper income.

Sagittarius Horoscope

This time will prove very auspicious for Sagittarius businessmen. Your income resources will increase. You will be successful in achieving good returns from your investments. You may receive a new job offer. There are chances of a promotion. You may travel abroad and start a new business. Your dream of buying a house or vehicle will be fulfilled.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

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