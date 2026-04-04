Shukra Gochar April 2026: Venus transit in Taurus to bring money, comfort and luck for 5 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Venus usually gets tagged as the planet of beauty, creativity, and all things comfort. Fair enough. But in astrology, it’s also closely tied to money, relationships, and the way we experience pleasure in everyday life. So when Venus shifts signs, it’s not just symbolic. It tends to show up in small but noticeable changes.

This April, on the 19th, Venus moves out of Aries and enters Taurus, its own sign. That matters. When Venus is in Taurus, it forms what astrologers call Malavya Yoga, a combination often linked with financial gains, comfort, and overall ease in life. Not everyone feels it the same way, but a few signs could see clearer benefits after this transit.

Taurus: A noticeable personal and financial lift

Venus rules Taurus, and this time it’s moving into your first house. That’s quite direct. You may feel more confident, more expressive, maybe even a bit more drawn towards creative pursuits.

For those in fields like art, media, or content creation, there’s potential for strong financial gains. Something you share online could pick up traction. Go a bit viral, even. On the personal side, family life looks smoother, more supportive than usual.

Cancer: Gains, deals and support from close circles

Venus will be transiting your eleventh house, which is associated with income and gains. This can open doors in business. Profitable deals, better networking, maybe even unexpected opportunities.

There’s also a hint of support coming from elder siblings or people in similar roles. If you’re involved in the stock market, the period after April 19 could bring favourable returns. Still, measured decisions matter.

Virgo: Luck starts leaning in your favour

For Virgo, Venus moves into the ninth house, the space linked with luck and higher opportunities. Things that were stuck may start moving again. Not dramatically, but enough to notice.

If you’ve been job hunting, this could bring positive updates. There’s also a pull towards spiritual or religious activities. Financially, savings may see a gradual increase. Nothing flashy, but stable.

Scorpio: Changes in relationships and practical life

Venus enters your seventh house, which directly affects relationships, both personal and professional. You may notice improvements in family and married life. Conversations could feel easier. Less friction.

Support from parents is likely. Financial concerns that were lingering might begin to ease. Work-related travel could turn out beneficial. For some working professionals, a desired transfer or relocation may finally come through.

Aquarius: Comfort, stability and home-related gains

For Aquarius, Venus will transit the fourth house, linked with comfort and domestic happiness. This tends to bring a sense of emotional ease. Things at home feel lighter.

Financially, there could be improvement. Some may consider buying property or a vehicle. Time spent with your mother or family in general may feel more meaningful during this phase.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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