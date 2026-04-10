Humayun Kabir alleges conspiracy after TMC posts 'sting video' online: 'Will answer in High Court'

Kolkata:

A fresh political storm erupted in poll-bound West Bengal on Friday after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of triggering a conspiracy by circulating a purported sting video. Speaking to reporters in Islampur, Kabir claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee enjoys cordial relations with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that the timing of the viral clip indicates a political plot.

He questioned why the December 19 video surfaced months later. "A video from December 19 is being made viral on April 8. What was CM Mamata Banerjee doing all these days? This is a conspiracy... I will answer them in the High Court. Mamata Banerjee shares good relations with the BJP and the RSS. They are doing this together against me," Kabir alleged.

AIMIM breaks alliance with AJUP

The political turbulence deepened after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) withdrew its alliance with Kabir's party. When questioned about AIMIM's move, Kabir declined to comment and said reporters should seek answers from AIMIM.

Kabir has been in the spotlight ever since he announced plans for constructing a Babri Masjid and performed a foundation stone ceremony in Murshidabad. The move led to his suspension and later expulsion from the TMC, after which he floated his regional outfit.

Earlier in the day, AIMIM confirmed it was severing ties with Kabir following the TMC's release of a video in which the AJUP chief purportedly mentioned a deal worth Rs 1,000 crore. AIMIM said it raised concerns about the "integrity of Muslims" and declared that it "cannot associate with any statements where the integrity of Muslims is brought into question." The party also criticised the socio-economic conditions of Muslims in West Bengal and termed the community "one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed." However, Kabir firmly denied all allegations and insisted the video was generated using artificial intelligence.

TMC MLA calls Kabir a 'traitor'

The row intensified as TMC MLA Arindam Guin targeted Kabir and called him a "traitor". He also accused him of aligning with the BJP to divide Muslim votes ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. It is worth noting that the elections for the 294-member state assembly are scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes on May 4.

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