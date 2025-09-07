Chandra Grahan or Surya Grahan on September 7, 2025? Know timings and Sutak rules Many are confused whether 7 September 2025 brings a Surya Grahan or Chandra Grahan. Here’s the truth, with exact eclipse timings, Sutak period and rituals.

New Delhi:

The year 2025 is packed with celestial events, and September is witnessing two major eclipses. On 7 September 2025, it is not a solar eclipse but a lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) that will occur on the full moon day (Purnima of Bhadrapada month). A solar eclipse, on the other hand, will only take place on 21 September 2025, coinciding with Amavasya.

Traditionally, lunar eclipses are linked to the full moon, while solar eclipses occur during new moons. With both happening in the same month, people are curious about the timings, Sutak period, and significance of today’s lunar eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2025 timings on 7 September

The lunar eclipse on 7 September 2025 will begin at 9:58 PM and end at 1:26 AM on 8 September. The total duration of the eclipse will be 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 2 seconds.

Key phases of the lunar eclipse

First penumbral contact: 8:59 PM (7 September)

First umbral contact: 9:58 PM (7 September)

Total eclipse begins: 11:01 PM (7 September)

Maximum eclipse: 11:42 PM (7 September)

Total eclipse ends: 12:22 AM (8 September)

Last umbral contact: 1:26 AM (8 September)

Last penumbral contact: 2:24 AM (8 September)

Total eclipse duration (Khagras): 1 hour, 21 minutes, 27 seconds

Partial eclipse duration (Khandgras): 3 hours, 28 minutes, 2 seconds

Penumbral eclipse duration (Upachhaya): 5 hours, 24 minutes, 37 seconds

Sutak period for Chandra Grahan 2025

In Hindu tradition, the Sutak period is considered inauspicious and begins 9 hours before the actual eclipse.

Sutak begins: 11:34 AM, 7 September

Sutak ends: 1:26 AM, 8 September

For children, the elderly, and the sick, a shorter Sutak duration is observed:

Begins: 5:48 PM, 7 September

Ends: 1:26 AM, 8 September

During this period, activities such as cooking, consumption of food, and rituals for good fortune are eschewed. Faithful may pass the time in prayer, reciting mantras, and meditation.

The 7 September 2025 lunar eclipse is not just the year's last Chandra Grahan but also a spiritually important event because it occurs during the Pitru Paksha period. Although astrologers consider it a cautionary moment and time to introspect, astronomically, it is a natural occurrence due to Earth's shadow on the Moon.