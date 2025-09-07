Surya Grahan 2025 date and time in India: Significance of September solar eclipse The last Surya Grahan of 2025 will fall on 21 September. Here’s the date, time in India, visibility details and astrological significance of the solar eclipse.

New Delhi:

Surya Grahan 2025 Date: The month of September 2025 is marked by two celestial events: a lunar eclipse on 7 September, followed just 15 days later by a solar eclipse. Interestingly, this year’s Pitru Paksha will both begin and end with an eclipse, making the period astrologically significant.

The last solar eclipse of the year will occur on 21 September 2025, and while it won’t be visible in India, it will be seen in countries such as New Zealand, Fiji, parts of Antarctica, and the southern regions of Australia. These celestial events have certainly piqued the interest of people all across the country.

Also read: Chandra Grahan 2025 time in India tomorrow: September 7 lunar eclipse details and Sutak

Surya Grahan 2025 September date and time

The September 21, 2025, solar eclipse will begin at 11:00 PM IST and continue until 3:23 AM IST late into the night. It falls on the day of Ashwin Krishna Paksha Amavasya.

Astrologically, this eclipse will occur in Virgo (Kanya Rashi) under the Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra. At the time of the eclipse, the Sun, Moon, and Mercury will all be positioned in Virgo, with Saturn casting a direct aspect from Pisces. Mars will be in Libra, Rahu in Aquarius, Jupiter in Capricorn, and Venus and Ketu together in Leo.

Also read: Chandra Grahan 2025 time in India today: Check start and end timings of lunar eclipse

Astrological impact of Surya Grahan 2025 in September

Astrologers suggest that this year’s last solar eclipse may hold particular significance for people born under the Virgo sign and Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra. The planetary alignments during the eclipse are said to bring both challenges and opportunities, depending on individual charts.

Surya Grahan 2025 and its link with Pitru Paksha

This solar eclipse gains further importance as it coincides with the end of Pitru Paksha. According to beliefs, eclipses during this period are seen as powerful markers of cosmic change and reflection.

Experts suggest that such an alignment encourages people to look inward, resolve unfinished matters, and honour their roots. In many traditions, it is also seen as an opportunity for spiritual cleansing, making way for new beginnings once the eclipse passes.

Also read: Pitru Paksha 2025 begins September 7: Full list of Shraadh dates and timings

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and astrological traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not confirm or validate this information.)