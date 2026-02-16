Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting: When is first Roza in India, February 19 or 20? Check full Sehri–Iftar timetable

New Delhi:

In Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan and several other countries, the beginning of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. The holy month begins the day after the new moon is sighted.

Since Ramadan often begins earlier in Saudi Arabia than in India, many Muslims closely follow the crescent sighting announcements from Saudi authorities. The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has appealed to Muslims across the country to look for the Ramadan crescent on the evening of February 17, 2026. Anyone who sights the crescent, either with the naked eye or using binoculars, is requested to report it immediately to the nearest court.

If the crescent is sighted in Saudi Arabia on February 17, the first fast will be observed on February 18, 2026.

When will the Ramadan 2026 moon be sighted in Saudi Arabia?

The Ramadan crescent moon will be visible on the 17th of February 2026 in Saudi Arabia. If the moon is sighted on this day, the first fast in Saudi Arabia will be on the 18th of February. If the moon is not sighted, the first fast in Saudi Arabia will be on the 19th of February.

When will the Ramadan 2026 moon be sighted in India?

The month of Ramadan may begin in India on February 19, 2026. However, if the moon is not sighted on February 18th, the first fast in India will be observed on February 20th.

Significance of fasting during Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is very special for Muslims. During this period, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. The fast begins with Sehri (sehri). Sehri refers to the meal eaten in the morning before starting the fast, and iftar is the meal eaten after sunset.

Ramadan Sehri and Iftar Time Table 2026

February 19: Sehri: 05:36 AM, Iftar: 06:15 PM

February 20: Sehri: 05:35 AM, Iftar: 06:16 PM

February 21: Sehri: 05:35 AM, Iftar: 06:17 PM

February 22: Sehri: 05:34 AM, Iftar: 06:17 PM

February 23: Sehri: 05:33 AM, Iftar: 06:18 PM

February 24: Sehri: 05:32 AM, Iftar: 06:19 PM

February 25: Sehri: 05:31 AM, Iftar: 06:19 PM

February 26: Sehri: 05:30 AM, Iftar: 06:20 PM

February 27: Sehri: 05:29 AM, Iftar: 06:21 PM

February 28: Sehri: 05:28 AM, Iftar: 06:21 PM

March 1: Sehri: 05:27 AM, Iftar: 06:22 PM

March 2: Sehri: 05:26 AM, Iftar: 06:23 PM

March 3: Sehri: 05:25 AM, Iftar: 06:23 PM

March 4: Sehri: 05:24 AM, Iftar: 06:24 PM

March 5: Sehri: 05:23 AM, Iftar: 06:25 PM

March 6: Sehri: 05:22 AM, Iftar: 06:25 PM

March 7: Sehri: 05:21 AM, Iftar: 06:26 PM

March 8: Sehri: 05:20 AM, Iftar: 06:26 PM

March 9: Sehri: 05:19 AM, Iftar: 06:27 PM

March 10: Sehri: 05:18 AM, Iftar: 06:28 PM

March 11: Sehri: 05:17 AM, Iftar: 06:28 PM

March 12: Sehri: 05:15 AM, Iftar: 06:29 PM

March 13: Sehri: 05:14 AM, Iftar: 06:29 PM

March 14: Sehri: 05:13 AM, Iftar: 06:30 PM

March 15: Sehri: 05:12 AM, Iftar: 06:31 PM

March 16: Sehri: 05:11 AM, Iftar: 06:31 PM

March 17: Sehri: 05:10 AM, Iftar: 06:32 PM

March 18: Sehri: 05:08 AM, Iftar: 06:32 PM

March 19: Sehri: 05:07 AM, Iftar: 06:33 PM

Also read: Ramadan 2026: Sehri and iftar timings in India, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and other countries