Ramadan 2026: Sehri and iftar timings in India, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and other countries

Muslims around the globe hold Ramadan highly throughout the Islamic Calendar and practice different forms of fasting (including eating/drinking some foods) during this special time for prayer, reflection on one's relationship with Allah and giving to others. As a result of the lunar calendar being slightly shorter than the solar calendar, Ramadan varies year to year over a 29-31 day period; however, Ramadan will always commence around mid-February in 2026, likely depending on the first sighting of the crescent moon that indicates the beginning of the new Islamic month.

From dawn to sunset during the month-long holiday, Muslims will abstain from eating/drinking anything between those two periods of time (including water and all food), and will also do their best to refrain from expressing negativity towards anyone/someone or performing any negative acts. Yummy meals/cooking will start right after the sun sets every evening with the breaking of fast called iftar, and pre-sunrise meals must be eaten sensibly before the start of fasting when they happen to occur at sunset; these meals are called suhoor.

Why fasting hours vary around the world

The fasting time each day during Ramadan varies based on geographic locations and daylight hours. The closer to the equator the country is located, the more the daily fast will be similar, ranging from about 12-14 hours per day. Since north of the equator, especially in parts of Europe, are further away from the equator, longer daylight hours will increase the duration of each daily fast up to 16-18 hours.

For example, Muslims in cities like Oslo, Reykjavik, or Stockholm may fast longer compared to those in Jakarta, Nairobi, or Kuala Lumpur, where daylight hours are shorter and more consistent.

Typical fasting hours in different regions

Here’s an approximate idea of fasting durations across the world:

Middle East (Saudi Arabia, UAE): Around 13–14 hours

India and South Asia: Approximately 12.5–14 hours

United Kingdom and Europe: Around 14–16 hours

North America (USA, Canada): Around 12–15 hours, depending on the city

Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia): Around 12–13 hours

These timings may change slightly every day as sunrise and sunset times gradually shift.

Suhoor and Iftar timings explained

Suhoor must be eaten before dawn begins, and Muslims stop eating as soon as the Fajr prayer time starts. Iftar takes place immediately after sunset, often beginning with dates and water, following the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad.

Mosques and communities often organise collective prayers and iftar gatherings, making Ramadan not just a personal spiritual journey but also a time of unity and togetherness.

Spiritual significance of fasting

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It teaches discipline, patience, and empathy for those less fortunate. Muslims also increase acts of charity, offer special nightly prayers called Taraweeh, and focus on strengthening their connection with God.

The month concludes with Eid al-Fitr, a joyous festival marked by prayers, celebrations, and charity.

Moon sighting and exact dates

The exact beginning and end of Ramadan depend on the sighting of the crescent moon. Because the Islamic calendar is lunar, Ramadan shifts approximately 10–11 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar.

As Ramadan 2026 approaches, Muslims across the globe will prepare to observe this holy month with devotion, fasting, and spiritual renewal.

