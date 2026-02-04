When is Eid al-Fitr 2026? Date, meaning and traditions explained Eid ul Fitr 2026 marks the end of Ramadan and will be celebrated based on the moon sighting. Check the expected Eid al-Fitr 2026 date, moon sighting details, significance of Mithi Eid, and why the festival holds deep spiritual meaning.

Eid Ul Fitr 2026 date: Eid is one of the most awaited festivals for Muslims, celebrated twice a year. One celebration is Eid al-Fitr, observed after the end of Ramadan, also known as Sweet Eid (Mithi Eid). The other is Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid. Both Eids are significant.

The date of Eid depends on the sighting of the moon. The festival of Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated soon. Let's find out which date it falls on and its significance.

When is Eid al-Fitr 2026?

The Eid al-Fitr festival is observed on the day after the sighting of the new moon on the evening of the 29th day of Ramadan. If the Eid moon is sighted on March 18, 2026, then Eid will be observed on March 19, 2026. If the moon is sighted on the 19th, then Eid will be observed on March 20, 2026. Only then will it be known on which date Eid will be observed. The exact date of Eid will only be known after the moon sighting.

Eid al-Fitr's significance

Eid al-Fitr is the celebration of the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, and it is a time of thanksgiving, forgiveness, and new beginnings. It is a time to thank God for His strength and guidance, to seek forgiveness, and to start afresh with a renewed heart. But more than that, it is a time of compassion and zakat al-fitr, a time of giving to ensure that everyone gets to join in the celebration, and it is a time when Eid is as much about giving as it is about celebrating. It is basically the spiritual reset button, pushed together, with dessert.

Sweet traditions of Eid al-Fitr

The festival of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is a day to express gratitude to Allah. It is a festival of joy, brotherhood, and giving to the needy. On this day, Muslims wear new clothes and offer special prayers. Sweet and elaborate dishes are prepared in homes.

Some traditional dishes are made in every Muslim household on this festival, the most prominent being vermicelli and biryani. On Eid, Muslims thank Allah for giving them the strength to fast. On this day, people embrace each other and say "Eid Mubarak."

