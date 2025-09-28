Navratri 8th day 2025: Maa Kalaratri worship, puja vidhi, colour, bhog, mantra, and aarti On the 8th day of Navratri 2025, Maa Kalaratri will be worshipped. Devotees wear peacock green, offer jaggery bhog, and pray for courage, peace and protection.

Navratri 2025 is special because this year the festival is celebrated for 10 days instead of 9. The reason is that Chaturthi tithispanned two days, making this Navratri longer than usual.

On September 29, 2025, it will be observed as the 8th day of Navratri 2025, though technically it is the 7th Navratra. On this day, devotees will worship Maa Kalaratri, instead of Mahagauri.

Maa Kalaratri is the fiercest and most protective form of Goddess Durga.

8th day of Navratri 2025 date, tithi and goddess

Date: Monday, September 29, 2025

Monday, September 29, 2025 Tithi: Saptami (Saraswati Avahan, Kalaratri Puja)

Saptami (Saraswati Avahan, Kalaratri Puja) Navratri 2025 8th day devi: Maa Kalaratri

Maa Kalaratri is known for her fierce form, yet she is also called Shubhankari, the one who removes fear and blesses her devotees with courage, peace, and prosperity.

8th day of Navratri colour 2025: Peacock green

The Navratri 8th day colour 2025 is peacock green. Devotees wear this vibrant shade on the 8th day of Navratri to symbolise growth, positivity, and harmony. If you’re wondering which colour to wear on 8th day of Navratri, peacock green is considered highly auspicious.

Maa Kalaratri significance and story

According to legend, Maa Kalaratri appeared when the Goddess shed her golden skin to fight demons Shumbha and Nishumbha. She rides a donkey, carries a sword and iron hook, and blesses devotees with protection. She governs the planet Shani (Saturn) and is believed to remove fear, negativity, and obstacles.

Iconography of Maa Kalaratri

Complexion: Dark black

Dark black Vahana: Donkey

Donkey Four hands: right hands in Abhaya and Varada mudra, left hands with sword and iron hook

right hands in Abhaya and Varada mudra, left hands with sword and iron hook Favourite flower: Raat ki rani (night-blooming jasmine)

Maa Kalaratri puja vidhi

Offer raat ki rani phool, diya and jaggery.

Chant her mantra and recite stuti.

Perform sankalp, offer fruits and sesame bhog.

Pray for courage, protection and relief from negativity.

Bhog for Maa Kalaratri

On this day, devotees offer jaggery, sweets and til ke laddoo as bhog. This is believed to remove negativity and bring peace in family life.

Maa Kalaratri Mantra

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah

Maa Kalaratri Stuti

Ya devi sarvabhuteshu Maa Kalaratri rupena samsthita

Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah

Maa Kalaratri Aarti

Kalaratri jai jai Mahakali, kaal ke munh se bachane wali

Dusht sangharak naam tumhara, Mahachandi tera avatara

Prithvi aur aakash pe saara, Mahakali hai tera pasara

Khadag khappar rakhne wali, dushton ka lahoo chakne wali

Kalkatta sthan tumhara, sab jagah dekhun tera najara

Sabhi devta sab nar-nari, gaave stuti sabhi tumhari

Raktadanta aur Annapurna, kripa kare to koi bhi dukh na

Na koi chinta rahe na bimari, na koi gam na sankat bhaari

Us par kabhi kasht na aave, Mahakali maa jise bachave

Tu bhi bhakt prem se kahe, Kalaratri maa teri jai

The 8th day of Navratri 2025 dedicated to Maa Kalaratri reminds us that even in the darkest times, the Mother Goddess protects her children. Wearing peacock green, offering jaggery bhog, and worshipping with faith helps devotees gain strength, positivity, and peace.