Navratri 8th day 2025: Maa Kalaratri worship, puja vidhi, colour, bhog, mantra, and aarti

Navratri 2025 is special because this year the festival is celebrated for 10 days instead of 9. The reason is that Chaturthi tithispanned two days, making this Navratri longer than usual.
On September 29, 2025, it will be observed as the 8th day of Navratri 2025, though technically it is the 7th Navratra. On this day, devotees will worship Maa Kalaratri, instead of Mahagauri.
Maa Kalaratri is the fiercest and most protective form of Goddess Durga.
8th day of Navratri 2025 date, tithi and goddess
- Date: Monday, September 29, 2025
- Tithi: Saptami (Saraswati Avahan, Kalaratri Puja)
- Navratri 2025 8th day devi: Maa Kalaratri
Maa Kalaratri is known for her fierce form, yet she is also called Shubhankari, the one who removes fear and blesses her devotees with courage, peace, and prosperity.
8th day of Navratri colour 2025: Peacock green
The Navratri 8th day colour 2025 is peacock green. Devotees wear this vibrant shade on the 8th day of Navratri to symbolise growth, positivity, and harmony. If you’re wondering which colour to wear on 8th day of Navratri, peacock green is considered highly auspicious.
Maa Kalaratri significance and story
According to legend, Maa Kalaratri appeared when the Goddess shed her golden skin to fight demons Shumbha and Nishumbha. She rides a donkey, carries a sword and iron hook, and blesses devotees with protection. She governs the planet Shani (Saturn) and is believed to remove fear, negativity, and obstacles.
Iconography of Maa Kalaratri
- Complexion: Dark black
- Vahana: Donkey
- Four hands: right hands in Abhaya and Varada mudra, left hands with sword and iron hook
- Favourite flower: Raat ki rani (night-blooming jasmine)
Maa Kalaratri puja vidhi
- Offer raat ki rani phool, diya and jaggery.
- Chant her mantra and recite stuti.
- Perform sankalp, offer fruits and sesame bhog.
- Pray for courage, protection and relief from negativity.
Bhog for Maa Kalaratri
On this day, devotees offer jaggery, sweets and til ke laddoo as bhog. This is believed to remove negativity and bring peace in family life.
Maa Kalaratri Mantra
Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah
Maa Kalaratri Stuti
Ya devi sarvabhuteshu Maa Kalaratri rupena samsthita
Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah
Maa Kalaratri Aarti
Kalaratri jai jai Mahakali, kaal ke munh se bachane wali
Dusht sangharak naam tumhara, Mahachandi tera avatara
Prithvi aur aakash pe saara, Mahakali hai tera pasara
Khadag khappar rakhne wali, dushton ka lahoo chakne wali
Kalkatta sthan tumhara, sab jagah dekhun tera najara
Sabhi devta sab nar-nari, gaave stuti sabhi tumhari
Raktadanta aur Annapurna, kripa kare to koi bhi dukh na
Na koi chinta rahe na bimari, na koi gam na sankat bhaari
Us par kabhi kasht na aave, Mahakali maa jise bachave
Tu bhi bhakt prem se kahe, Kalaratri maa teri jai
The 8th day of Navratri 2025 dedicated to Maa Kalaratri reminds us that even in the darkest times, the Mother Goddess protects her children. Wearing peacock green, offering jaggery bhog, and worshipping with faith helps devotees gain strength, positivity, and peace.