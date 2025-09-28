Durga Puja Saptami 2025: Date, tithi, Kolabou Puja ritual and significance Durga Puja Saptami 2025 falls on September 29. On this day, devotees perform Maha Saptami rituals, Navpatrika Puja and pray to Maa Durga with devotion.

Durga Puja is one of the biggest festivals celebrated across India, especially in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura and also in big cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Every day of this festival has a special meaning. The second day of Durga Puja is called Maha Saptami.

In 2025, Durga Puja Saptami will be celebrated on Monday, September 29, 2025. On this day, devotees perform special pujas, offer prayers to Maa Durga and start the celebrations with great devotion.

Durga Puja Saptami 2025 Date and Time

Saptami Date: Monday, September 29, 2025

Monday, September 29, 2025 Saptami Tithi Begins: September 28, 2025; 2:27 PM

September 28, 2025; 2:27 PM Saptami Tithi Ends: September 29, 2025; 4:31 PM

September 29, 2025; 4:31 PM Navpatrika Puja (Maha Saptami): September 29, 2025, Monday

September 29, 2025, Monday Sunrise on Saptami Day: 6:29 AM (Mumbai timing)

These timings are as per the Hindu Panchang. Devotees should check their city’s local calendar for exact muhurat.

What is Maha Saptami?

Maha Saptami, also known as Durga Saptami, is the second day of Durga Puja celebrations (after Shashthi). In Bengal, this day is also called Kolabou Puja or Navpatrika Puja. It is the first day when the main puja of Maa Durga begins with complete rituals.

Navpatrika Puja (Kolabou Puja)

One of the most special rituals of Saptami is Navpatrika Puja. Navpatrika means a group of nine sacred plants which are tied together and worshipped as a form of Maa Durga. These nine plants include banana, turmeric, pomegranate, rice plant, arum, bilva, jayanti, colacasia and ashoka.

The Navpatrika is bathed in a water body (usually a river or pond), wrapped in a red or orange cloth, and placed near the idol of Maa Durga. In Bengal, this Navpatrika is lovingly called Kolabou, which means “banana bride".

Rituals on Saptami

The day begins with Mahasnan, a ritual bath of Goddess Durga’s reflection in a mirror.

After this, Prana Pratishtha is performed, where Maa Durga is invoked with sacred mantras.

Then the Shodashopachar Puja takes place, which is a traditional worship with sixteen offerings like flowers, fruits, incense and lamps.

The day ends with Devi Bhog (food offerings) and Aarti in pandals.

Durga Puja Saptami 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, September 29, 2025. From Navpatrika Puja to Mahasnan and grand Aarti, this day marks the beginning of the main Durga Puja festivities. It is a day filled with devotion, culture and joy.

Whether you call it Maha Saptami, Durga Saptami or Kolabou Puja, the meaning remains the same — Maa Durga arrives to bless her devotees with strength, happiness and peace.