Best Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai [2025]: From Juhu to Powai and Lokhandwala Mumbai’s Durga Puja 2025 brings tradition, artistry and celebration. Explore the city’s top pandals from Juhu to Powai and experience the festive magic.

When Mumbai slips into the festival mood, the Bengali heart of the city pulses with dhak beats, glowing lights, and the unmistakable rhythm of Dhunuchi Naach. Durga Puja in this metropolis is a beautiful mix of tradition, community spirit and creative pandal artistry.

Whether you’re a Bengali away from home or someone new to the festival, exploring Mumbai’s pandals is like taking a mini pilgrimage; from quiet prayer halls to grand, celebrity-frequented displays. Here are 10 Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai you should visit this year.

Top 10 Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai to visit this year

1. Powai Bengali Welfare Association (PBWA), Hiranandani Gardens

One of the more popular suburban pujas, PBWA draws crowds with thematic decorations, cultural performances and a strong community vibe.

2. Chembur Durga Puja Association (CDPA), Chembur

An old favourite, the CDPA pandal at Jawahar Ground is known for its scale and elegant décor, along with performances, food stalls and festive energy.

3. Ramakrishna Mission, Khar

If you like your celebrations with a dose of serenity, this one is for you. The rituals are more traditional, the ambience spiritual, and the whole experience more introspective.

4. North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Samiti, Juhu

A glitzy one, with celebrity appearances, glam themes, and vivid lighting, this pandal draws Mumbai’s star watchers and devotees alike.

5. Bengal Club, Shivaji Park, Dadar West

One of the old guards in Mumbai’s Durga Puja scene. Expect classical themes, dignified decor and a touch of nostalgia.

6. Balkanji Bari, Santacruz

A long-running family/heritage pandal. Balkanji Bari is often among the list of “must-visit” places for its ambience, rituals, and footfall.

7. Bombay Durgabari Samiti, Tejpal (Tardeo / Cumballa Hill)

One of Mumbai’s oldest Durga Puja institutions. Classical rituals, a deep sense of history, and a community that holds tradition close.

8. Lokhandwala Durgotsav, Andheri

This pandal often experiments with themes and draws Bollywood personalities. Great for a lively evening stroll among art, food and performances.

9. Thakur Village Bengali Association (TVBA), Kandivali

A suburban gem. This pandal has been rising in reputation for its devotion, energy, and local involvement.

10. Notunpalli Sarbojonin Durga Puja, Bandra

Bandra’s Bengali community puts up this pandal with a distinct flavour, mixing tradition, music, and community gatherings.

So this year, put on your best festive outfit, grab some friends or family, and go pandal-hopping. Between the mesmerising idols, the aroma of bhog, and the sound of dhak in the air, you’ll discover why Mumbai’s Durga Puja is an experience that stays with you long after the goddess returns to Kailash.

