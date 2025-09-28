Durga Puja 2025: Warm wishes, quotes and beautiful festive images to share with loved ones Durga Puja 2025 brings devotion and joy. Here are the best wishes, quotes and images in Bengali, Hindi, English and Assamese to share with loved ones.

Durga Puja 2025 is one of the grandest festivals for Bengalis and Hindus across the world. This year, the celebrations start with Panchami on September 27, 2025, followed by Shashthi on September 28, 2025. The festival continues for five days with rituals, prayers, and cultural joy.

From Kolkata’s pandals to family gatherings across India, people exchange warm wishes, messages and quotes to spread happiness and devotion. Here, we bring you a collection of the best Durga Puja 2025 wishes in Bengali, Hindi, English, Assamese along with quotes and images to share with your loved ones.

Durga Puja wishes in Bengali

Subho Durga Puja! Maa Durga tomar jibone shanti o ananda niye asun. Pujor shubhechha! Maa’r ashirbad tomar shokti hok. Tomar jibon hese uthuk Maa Durga’r kripaye. Pujor dine anondo o bhalobasha asuk ghore. Maa’r kripaye tomake shokti o shanti pradan hok. Subho Sharodiya! Hriday puro hese uthuk anonde. Maa Durga tomake sopner shiddhi din. Pujo asche, mon bhore uthuk ashar alo te. Maa tomar shokol ashubh door korun. Sharodiyo utsab anuk anek ananda. Maa Durga’r pujoy tomar mon bhore uthuk shanti te. Durga maa tomake shokti, gyan o samriddhi din. Pujor prothom aloy sob sopno puro hok. Hriday bhore uthuk Maa’r kripay. Subho pujo! Tomar jibone anek sukh asuk. Maa Durga tomar ashubh badha door korun. Pujor dine hridoye thakuk sudhu ananda. Maa Durga tomar swapno shiddhi korun. Sharod utsab hok bhalobasha’r protik. Pujo anondo, pujo shanti, pujo bhalobasha tomar hok.

Subho Durga Puja wishes

Subho Durga Puja! May Maa bless your life with light. Sending you endless joy on this Puja. May your family be showered with Maa’s blessings. Subho Sharodiya! Celebrate with love. May Maa Durga protect you always. Heartfelt wishes on this festive season. Subho Pujo! May your heart glow with happiness. Joy and peace fill your home this Puja. Subho Durga Puja! Maa’s blessings be with you. Celebrate the festival with devotion and joy. Subho Sharodiya to you and your family. May Maa Durga bless you with strength. Subho Pujo! Let the lights brighten your life. Festive greetings with Maa’s divine energy. Wishing you shanti, shakti and joy. Subho Sharodiya! Let your heart bloom with smiles. May your dreams come true this Puja. Subho Durga Puja! Stay blessed always. Maa’s love and blessings surround you. Subho Pujo! Enjoy every moment of the festival.

Happy Durga Puja wishes

Happy Durga Puja! May this festival bring peace and joy to your heart. Wishing you endless happiness and blessings this Puja. Happy Durga Puja to you and your family! May Maa Durga bless you with strength and wisdom. Happy Puja! Celebrate with joy and devotion. Sending love, light and festive cheer to you. May your home shine with Maa’s blessings. Happy Durga Puja! Embrace the spirit of togetherness. Wishing you a festival filled with smiles. May Maa Durga guide you through every challenge. Happy Puja! Spread love wherever you go. Let this Puja bring new beginnings for you. Wishing you prosperity and health this Puja. Happy Durga Puja! Dance, pray and celebrate. May the sound of dhaak fill your heart with joy. Happy Puja to all celebrating with love. Let Maa’s blessings remove all obstacles from your life. Wishing you devotion, joy and hope this Durga Puja. Happy Puja! Keep faith and stay blessed. Celebrate the divine energy of Maa Durga today and always.

Durga Puja wishes in English

May Durga Puja 2025 bring joy, prosperity, and peace to your life. Wishing you strength and positivity this festive season. May the goddess bless you with happiness and health. Sending heartfelt Durga Puja wishes to you and your family. Let this Puja inspire hope and courage in your journey. Celebrate with devotion and share the joy with everyone. May Maa Durga guide you through every challenge. Wishing you an auspicious and joyful Durga Puja. May your home be filled with love and light. Celebrate the spirit of togetherness this festive season. May Durga Maa shower you with success and strength. Sending warm wishes on the occasion of Durga Puja. May the divine blessings bring endless happiness to you. Celebrate Durga Puja with devotion and gratitude. May your days be filled with harmony and light. May the spirit of the festival strengthen your heart. Sending joy and blessings to you this Puja. May Maa Durga grant you wisdom and courage. Celebrate love, faith, and hope this Durga Puja. May the divine energy of the goddess always protect you.

Durga Puja wishes in Hindi

Maa Durga ke ashirwad se aapke jeevan mein sukh aur samriddhi aaye. Subh Durga Puja! Aapke ghar mein hamesha khushiyaan bani rahe. Maa Durga aapko shakti aur sahas pradan karein. Is puja par aapke sab sapne poore ho. Durga maa ki daya se aapke dukh door ho jaayein. Subh Sharodiya! Jeevan mein umang aur utsah rahe. Maa Durga ki kirpa se aap swasth aur kushal raho. Is Durga Puja par aapka ghar pyaar se bhar jaye. Maa ke ashirwad se har mushkil aasan ban jaye. Subh Durga Puja! Dil mein shanti aur ghar mein anand ho. Maa Durga aapko hamesha surakshit rakhe. Is pavitra avsar par aapko dheron badhaiyan. Durga maa aapke jeevan se sabhi andhkaar door karein. Subh Puja! Jeevan mein naye sapne jagaye. Maa Durga ki shakti aapko hamesha margdarshan de. Subh Sharodiya! Jeevan mein ujala bane rahe. Maa aapki raksha aur pragati karein. Is puja par aapke dil mein nayi aasha phoot uthhe. Durga maa ke ashirwad se aapke ghar mein shanti bani rahe. Subh Durga Puja! Maa Durga aapko hamesha apni kripa se nawazti rahein.

Durga Puja wishes in Assamese

Subho Durga Puja! Maa’r ashirbad apunar jiwanat shanti aani loi aasun. Maa Durga apunak bal o sahas diyok. Ei pujar dinat apunar ghar anonde bhori uthok. Maa’r daya apunar pratyek dukh door kori diyok. Subho Sharodiya! Apunar mon anonde uthok. Maa Durga apunak safalata o samriddhi diyok. Ei utsav apunar paribark lagat anek ananda anuk. Maa’r ashirbad apunak protidin suraksha diyok. Pujor sukh o shanti apunar jiwanat thakok. Maa apunar swapno shiddhi korok. Durga maa apunak gyan o buddhi diyok. Subho Puja! Apunar mon sukh anuk. Maa apunak protidin notun aasha diyok. Ei puja apunar hridoy bhori tulok anonde. Maa’r daya apunar jiwanat roshni anuk. Subho Sharodiya! Monot shanti thakok. Maa apunar pratyek padokramot sahay hok. Pujor din apunar hridoy bhori tulok anurage. Maa Durga apunar jibonot sobot shera ashirbad diyok. Subho Puja! Apuni sukh, shanti aru ananda pabolok.

Durga Puja quotes

“Durga Puja is not just a festival, it is the celebration of hope, strength and devotion.” “When Maa Durga blesses, no darkness can remain in your life.” “Durga Puja is the time when the soul reconnects with devotion and togetherness.” “Every sound of dhaak reminds us of faith, courage, and joy.” “Durga Maa is the power that removes fear and fills us with strength.” “Puja is the time to welcome positivity and bid farewell to negativity.” “Maa Durga teaches us that good always triumphs over evil.” “The light of Maa Durga shines brighter than every darkness.” “Durga Puja is a reminder that divine love is eternal.” “With every prayer, we invite strength and remove weakness.” “Maa Durga’s blessings bring hope to every heart.” “Puja is not just about rituals, but about faith and community.” “Maa Durga is the symbol of courage, wisdom and compassion.” “Durga Puja unites people with devotion and joy.” “When the dhaak beats, hearts beat with divine energy.” “Durga Maa shows us the path of light and victory.” “Faith in Maa Durga makes every challenge easier.” “Durga Puja is the season of togetherness and blessings.” “Celebrate Puja with devotion, love and courage.” “Maa Durga reminds us to rise above fear and embrace hope.”

Durga Puja wishes quotes

“May Maa Durga fill your home with peace and happiness.” “Celebrate Puja with joy and devotion in your heart.” “May the goddess bless you with strength and wisdom.” “Durga Puja is the time for hope, courage, and togetherness.” “Wishing you love and light this Durga Puja.” “May Maa Durga protect you and your family always.” “Durga Maa’s blessings will guide you through every path.” “Let this Puja bring prosperity and joy to your home.” “Celebrate the divine energy of Maa Durga.” “May this Puja inspire strength in your heart.” “Durga Maa blesses those who pray with devotion.” “Let your heart shine bright with Maa’s blessings.” “Durga Puja is the festival of faith and togetherness.” “May you find peace and love in Maa’s blessings.” “Durga Maa’s strength is the light we all need.” “Celebrate this Puja with smiles and gratitude.” “May Maa Durga remove all negativity from your life.” “Durga Puja is a reminder of divine love and victory.” “Let this Puja bring blessings that last forever.” “Celebrate life with devotion this Durga Puja.”

Happy Durga Puja images

Here are some beautiful Happy Durga Puja 2025 images to share with family and friends on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Durga Puja 2025 is not just about rituals but also about celebrating togetherness, devotion, and joy. Share these wishes, quotes, and images with your family and friends to spread positivity and blessings of Maa Durga this festive season.