Durga Puja Shashthi 2025 wishes and WhatsApp video status to share the joy The most awaited celebration begins! Maha Shashthi 2025 is here to fill your heart with devotion and joy. Share the perfect Shubho Shashthi wishes and Durga Puja status with everyone you love on this beautiful day.

New Delhi:

The most awaited celebration begins! Maha Shashthi 2025 is here to fill your heart with devotion and joy. Share the perfect Shubho Shashthi wishes and Durga Puja status with everyone you love on this beautiful day.

Durga Puja is one of the most awaited festivals of Bengal and across India. In 2025, the second day of Durga Puja, Maha Shashthi, will be observed on Sunday, September 28, 2025 (Ashshin 11, 1432).

This day marks the formal beginning of the grand celebrations of Durga Puja 2025.

Also Read: Durga Puja 2025: Warm wishes, quotes and beautiful festive images to share with loved ones

Shubho Shashthi Wishes for Family and Friends

Sending love and light is the best way to start the Pujo season. Use these heartfelt Shubho Shashthi wishes to greet your family and friends.

May Maa Durga shower her choicest blessings on you and your family. Shubho Shashthi 2025! The arrival of the Mother is the start of all happiness. Wishing you a joyous and peaceful Maha Shashthi. From our home to yours, sending you warm greetings and countless smiles this Pujo. Shubho Shashthi. May the dhak beats fill your life with rhythm and joy. Happy Durga Puja Shashthi. Let the spirit of Pujo ignite happiness and prosperity in your life. Happy Maha Shashthi! May the victory of good over evil bless you with strength and success. Shubho Shashthi! Wishing you a festival full of bhog, new clothes, and endless laughter. Shubho Shashthi. The Kaash Phool are blooming, the Goddess has arrived. Pujo Shubhechha on Maha Shashthi 2025. May Maa Durga bless you with wisdom, wealth, and good health this Shubho Shashthi. Let the festivities begin! Sending the best Durga Puja Shashthi wishes your way. I pray to Goddess Durga that this Pujo brings into your life countless moments of joy. May the divine energy of Maa Durga protect you from all negativity. Happy Maha Shashthi 2025. Time to immerse in the beauty and bliss of Pujo. Shubho Shashthi to all! Wishing you and your loved ones a beautiful and blessed Durga Puja Shashthi. May the first day of Pujo bring warmth and light to your heart. Shubho Shashthi! Happy Maha Shashthi! May the next five days be unforgettable for you. Sending you the happiness of dhunuchi naach and the warmth of community. Shubho Shashthi. May your life be as colourful and vibrant as a Durga Puja Pandal. Happy Shashthi! Get ready for pandal hopping and good food! Maha Shashthi 2025 is here. May peace and harmony prevail in your life this festive season. Shubho Shashthi. May the Goddess empower you with her nine blessings. Happy Durga Puja Shashthi. The biggest festival of the year has begun! Shubho Maha Shashthi to you! It's Pujo time! Wishing you a season of love, good cheer, and prosperity. May Maa Durga bestow all the happiness of the world upon you. Shubho Shashthi 2025. New clothes, bhog, and adda—may your Pujo be perfect. Happy Maha Shashthi. The conch shells are blowing, Maa is arriving. Warm Shubho Shashthi wishes! May the light of the pradip guide you to success and peace. Shubho Shashthi! Sending my love and blessings to you on the auspicious day of Maha Shashthi. May the blessings of Ganesha, Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Kartika be with you. Shubho Shashthi. The Mother has come home. Let us celebrate her arrival with pure joy. Happy Durga Puja Shashthi.

Heartfelt Maha Shashthi 2025 Wishes in Bengali

For those closer to the roots, these authentic Bengali greetings in Roman script are perfect for sharing the true flavour of Pujo.

Maa er agomonir khusite sobaike **Shubho Shashthi** er onek shubhechha! Dhaker taale, kasher khela, anonde katuk Sharod bela. **Shubho Maha Shashthi**! Bondhutter bondhone, pujo katuk anonde. Happy **Durga Puja Shashthi**! Nil akasher megher vela, paddo phuler papri mela. **Shubho Shashthi 2025**. Sharodiyar shubhechha ar valobasha. Tomar pujo khub bhalo katuk. Durga Maa er ashirbad sob somoy tomar sathe thakuk. Subho Shashthi! Asche Maa, shobai mile anondo kori. Happy **Maha Shashthi**. Shiuli phuler gondhe, pujo elo notun chhande. **Shubho Shashthi**! Protiti Muhurte Thak Anondo, **Shubho Maha Shashthi** er shubhechha! Pujo elo, khusi elo, sobari mone anondo. Happy **Durga Puja Shashthi**. Maa ashchen, shob dosh binash hobe. **Shubho Shashthi** wishes. Maa Durga jeno shanti ar samridhdhi anen. **Shubho Maha Shashthi 2025**! Pujo’r din gulo hok anondo o modhur. **Shubho Shashthi**! Notun dine notun alo, Maa Durga’r ashirbad shobai paak bhalo. Shubho Shashthi. Shokaler aloy Maa er agomon. Happy **Maha Shashthi**. Moner icche gulo purno hok. **Shubho Shashthi** er onek valobasha. Protiti bondhu ke janai **Maha Shashthi** er abhinandan. Eibarer pujo hok srobar shera. **Shubho Durga Puja Shashthi**! Shashthir din theke shuru hok anonde bhora pujo. Happy **Maha Shashthi**! Durga Maa er ashirbade shob bhalo thakuk. **Shubho Shashthi**. Shakti ar shanti niye Maa ashuk tomar jibone. **Shubho Shashthi 2025**. Pujo er ei utsob anondo niye ashuk. **Shubho Maha Shashthi**! Joy Maa Durga! Happy **Shashthi** to you and your family. Maa er ashirbad tomake ghire thakuk. **Shubho Shashthi**. Pujo mane adda, hashi, ar khusi. **Shubho Maha Shashthi**! Shankho bajlo, dhak bajlo, pujo ese gelo. **Shubho Shashthi**! Maa er kache prarthona kori, tomar jibon bhoruk shukhe. **Shubho Shashthi**. Shashthir shubhechha ar shokaler valobasha. Happy **Durga Puja Shashthi**. Pujo er ei utsob anondo niye ashuk. **Shubho Maha Shashthi**. Protiti din hok anondomoy. Subho Shashthi wishes to all.

Maha Shashthi Video Status for WhatsApp

Share these videos with your friends and family on this auspicious day.

Significance of Maha Shashthi: Rituals and Timings

Maha Shashthi is not just the start of the public celebrations; it is the day the Goddess is ceremonially invited to descend into our homes and hearts. It is filled with deep spiritual significance.

When is Durga Shashthi 2025 and what are the puja timings?

Durga Shashthi 2025 Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Sunday, September 28, 2025 Tithi: Shashthi

Shashthi Main Rituals: Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran, and Adhivas

Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran, and Adhivas Best time for invocation: Sanyakal (approx 2 hours 24 minutes before sunset)

Sanyakal (approx 2 hours 24 minutes before sunset) Next Day's Observance: Kolabou Puja (Navpatrika Puja) on September 29, 2025

May your Durga Puja 2025 be blessed, beautiful, and absolutely unforgettable. Shubho Shashthi!

Also Read: Durga Shashthi 2025: Puja timings, rituals, and the story behind Akal Bodhon