Which colour to wear on 8th day of Navratri 2025? Find out the meaning On Navratri day 8, 2025, Maa Kalaratri will be worshipped. The day’s unique colour symbolises compassion, freshness and divine strength for devotees.

New Delhi:

Navratri is a time of devotion, celebration and spiritual connection with Maa Durga in her nine divine forms. Each day of the festival carries special significance, from the goddess worshipped to the colour devotees wear.

On the 8th day of Navratri 2025, which falls on September 29, Monday, a unique shift takes place. Due to the extension of Chaturthi Tithi, the day is dedicated not to Maa Mahagauri as is usually the case, but to Maa Kalaratri, one of the fiercest and most powerful forms of the goddess. Along with this change, there is also a special colour associated with the day, symbolising compassion, freshness and individuality.

Navratri 8th day 2025 date and goddess

The eighth day of Navratri in 2025 will be observed on September 29, Monday. Unlike most years where devotees worship Maa Mahagauri, this year the alignment of tithis makes it the day of Maa Kalaratri. She is known for destroying evil and negative energies while blessing her devotees with courage and protection.

Which colour to wear on 8th day of Navratri 2025

The colour for the 8th day of Navratri 2025 is Peacock Green. This shade combines the freshness of green with the depth of blue, symbolising compassion, calmness, individuality and positivity. Wearing this colour is believed to invite blessings of balance and freshness into one’s life.

Significance of Peacock Green in Navratri

Peacock Green stands out as a blend of uniqueness and strength. The colour inspires devotees to embrace individuality while also remaining compassionate towards others. It reflects freshness, renewal and the harmonious energy that Navratri celebrates.

Why Maa Kalaratri is worshipped on Navratri day 8 in 2025

In most years, day 8 belongs to Maa Mahagauri, but in 2025, because of the Chaturthi Tithi extension, devotees will worship Maa Kalaratri on this day. She is considered one of the fiercest forms of Durga, depicted with dark skin, dishevelled hair and riding a donkey. Despite her terrifying form, she is known as the mother who removes fear and destroys ignorance.

Puja rituals and traditions for Navratri 8th day

Devotees rise early, bathe and wear the auspicious day’s colour.

Offerings of jaggery, flowers and ghee are made to Maa Kalaratri.

Many observe fasts and recite the Kalaratri mantra for strength and courage.

Special prayers are held to ward off negative energy and bring prosperity.

Blessings and symbolism of Maa Kalaratri

Worshipping Maa Kalaratri is believed to remove fear, protect devotees from evil, and grant inner strength. On this day, devotees seek her blessings for courage, fearlessness and freedom from obstacles. Wearing the colour of the day — Peacock Green — is considered to enhance these blessings.

